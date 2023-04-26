Aaron Rodgers: I’m going to make Zach Wilson’s life heaven off the field

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson knew after last season ended that the team could add a veteran quarterback this offseason. He vowed, at the time, to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

On Wednesday, the Jets made the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers official.

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice,” Rodgers smirked, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field. Part of my goal here is to help him get his confidence back.”

Wilson was a fanboy of Rodgers’ while growing up, and now he will get to learn from Rodgers. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday that was a “great thing” for Wilson.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson,” Douglas explained. “And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

The Jets made Wilson the second overall pick in 2021, and they are 8-14 with him as a starter. He has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

