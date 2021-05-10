Aaron Rodgers is back behind 'Jeopardy!' podium as guest star on 'The Conners'

We interrupt all the recent Aaron Rodgers drama for ... Aaron Rodgers on a sitcom.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will reprise his duties as "Jeopardy!" host on Wednesday's episode of "The Conners."

The ABC comedy made the announcement Saturday morning on Twitter as a tease for its final two episodes of the season, which will also feature guest stars Candice Bergen and Brian Austin Green.

Rodgers, whose two-week stint as "Jeopardy!" guest host aired in April, is back behind the podium for an episode of "The Conners" in which Laurie Metcalf's character of Jackie Harris is a contestant on the game show.

Big guest stars, big events, AND two proposals?! 😮 Don’t miss the final two episodes of this season of #TheConners starting on May 12, with guest stars Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/UfpRLD4Yf6 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 8, 2021

"Aaron Rodgers ... I've been feeling the obvious chemistry here," Jackie says to Rodgers in the clip of the two of them on the "Jeopardy!" set. "Between who and who?" Rodgers deadpans.

"The Conners," a spinoff of "Roseanne," is set in fictional town of Lanford, Illinois, and the show's namesake family is often seen wearing Chicago Bears apparel. In 2020, an episode had some fun with the Packers-Bears rivalry when Becky (played by Lecy Goranson) invited her new boyfriend over to watch the game with the family, only to discover upon his arrival that he was a Packers fan.

"The Conners" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Aaron Rodgers to guest star as 'Jeopardy!' host on 'The Conners'