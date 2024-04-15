Aaron Rodgers arrives at start of Jets' voluntary offseason program

The Jets are among the 25 teams opening their voluntary offseason programs today, and Aaron Rodgers is voluntarily attending.

Rodgers was there first thing this morning for the first day of work, the Jets confirmed on social media.

Last year Rodgers didn't attend all the Jets' voluntary work, but he did vow to be there for "more than half" of it. Toward the end of his tenure in Green Bay, Rodgers chose not to participate in voluntary offseason work, which reportedly was one of the reasons he and the front office and coaching staff weren't on great terms before he was traded to the Jets.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the 2023 season but expects to be fully healthy for 2024.