Aaron Rodgers will appear on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Wednesday as trade to the Jets appearing more likely

Aaron Rodgers Watch 2023 appears will end Wednesday.

With a trade to the New York Jets looking imminent, the longtime Packers quarterback will be live on "The Pat McAfee Show" at noon for what could be the much-awaited announcement on his football future.

McAfee, a former NFL punter who hosts a popular daily sports talk show that streams on YouTube, tweeted the news late Tuesday afternoon.

"Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited," McAfee wrote.

Rodgers has been a regular guest on the show for the last three seasons on Tuesdays and appeared every week this offseason until he took his four-day darkness retreat last month in the wilderness in southern Oregon. Former Packers star linebacker A.J. Hawk, one of Rodgers' closest friends, is a co-host of the show.

You can watch Rodgers Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" here.

Here are some of the key moments over the last couple of weeks involving Rodgers, the Packers and the Jets.

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers tweets SULLLLLL., leaving people guessing amid rampant trade speculation

Since his retreat and as the NFL free agency period began this week, trade talks have intensified.

Last week, the Packers gave the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers. But Rodgers, 39, has remained quiet through it all with the exception of a cryptic tweet last night and a comment at a charity event in which he told former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall last week to "stay tuned" for an announcement.

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was active on social media Monday night and tweeted out a photo of himself with Rodgers, while at the same time many Jets players couldn't contain their excitement on social media all day about a pending Rodgers move, despite no official announcement having been made.

Y’all shud see this smile on me rn 😭 — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

Jets meet with Aaron Rodgers, while Packers president Mark Murphy indicates Packers are set to move on

Amid the social media clutter, Jets officials flew out to Rodgers' California home last week in an effort to persuade the quarterback to join their franchise.

Rodgers, who signed an extension with the Packers last offseason after back-to-back MVP seasons, is not a free agent, but Green Bay appears set on moving on to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback. That became even clearer by the comments from Packers president Mark Murphy last Friday at the WIAA girls state basketball tournament at the Resch Center.

JETS' RECRUITMENT:Jets' Sauce Gardner burns the cheesehead he took from Lambeau Field in a fire pit as recruitment of Aaron Rodgers literally heats up

PODCAST:What's happening with Aaron Rodgers?

Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, Odell Beckham Jr. are on reported 'wish list' of players Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets to target in free agency

Rodgers' appearance on McAfee's show will come a day after wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has played the last four seasons with the Packers, reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Jets. Lazard was the Packers' No. 1 receiver last year after Green Bay traded Davante Adams in the offseason.

Lazard was one of several free agents on a "wish list" Rodgers indicated to the Jets they should "target and acquire," ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted via her sources.

Besides Lazard, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, 32, and soon-to-be 39-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis, who are both free agents that Green Bay is unlikely to re-sign, were on that list.

Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't play in 2022 as he recovered from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl the previous year, was another player Rodgers wanted the Jets to target in free agency, Russini reported.

Could Aaron Rodgers announce his retirement?

Retirement doesn't seem likely at this point given the latest developments, but Rodgers, who has played 18 NFL seasons and 15 as the Packers starting QB, has considered calling it a career in recent offseasons and again has openly discussed it following the 2022 season.

He went on his darkness retreat in part to give himself clarity on whether he wanted to continue playing football.

After emerging from the retreat, Rodgers went on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" to share what he learned while alone. Retirement was a big part of the conversation that he had with himself in darkness.

He told Marcus that retirement thoughts have scared him.

Rodgers said when he was in darkness and took time to ponder retirement "a lot of insecurity and fear came about" on what that phase of his life will look like and explained before going into isolation he hadn't acknowledged or knew these thoughts were present.

“There were some deep insecurities and fears that came up in the darkness about retirement," said Rodgers.

He added he wasn't making his decision "lightly" and that he didn't want to "drag anybody around."

The Packers 2022 season ended Jan. 8 in a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

