Aaron Judge knows it’s ‘time to get going’ as Aaron Boone addresses slugger’s place in Yankees’ lineup

BALTIMORE — Neither Aaron Judge nor the Yankees had a successful series against the Orioles, as the slugger’s hit total matched the club’s win total over four games.

Judge went just 1 for 13 with four strikeouts in Baltimore, with his only hit, a single, coming in Monday’s shutout loss. Judge isn’t the only reason the Yankees won just one game while scoring six runs against their division rival, but his performance didn’t help as his team fell to second place this week.

The 2022 MVP is now hitting .197/.331/.393 over 33 games after going 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday’s 7-2 loss. He also reached on catcher’s interference.

“If I was batting 1.000, that’d probably be the only time I’d be feeling good,” Judge said, downplaying his shortcomings at the plate. “Ask anybody that plays this game: you’re not hitting 1.000, you’re not feeling good.”

It hasn’t been all bad for Judge, as he does have six home runs and 18 RBIs, which is tied for second on the Yankees. He’s also getting on base and owns an above-average 111 wRC+.

However, there’s no arguing that he’s been disappointing so far.

“Just grinding right now to get there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And he will. Somebody’s gonna pay big time. He’s gained some traction. He’s stacked some good days in a row. Still on base a couple times today with the interference. He’ll get it going, and look out when he does.”

Boone is right when he says that Judge has strung together some better days recently.

In 11 games prior to the Baltimore series, the center fielder hit .256 with three homers and nine RBI. Judge’s last five games before Baltimore saw him hit .350 with three multi-hit days, but also two hitless contests.

As the Orioles set showed, timing has been an issue for a player who sat for 10 days toward the end of spring training due to an ab issue. Judge and the Yankees have insisted he’s healthy. He hasn’t been consistent or matched his typical production, though.

Which is why Boone was asked if leaving Judge in the three-hole is the best course of action right now.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Boone said, not completely dismissing a change.

Pulling Judge from the third spot in the order would be a significant step for a manager who has repeatedly insisted it’s only a matter of time before Judge finds his groove.

However, Boone and Judge have also been saying that the hitter has been missing his pitches. Judge reiterated that on Thursday.

“It’s just swinging at the right pitches, understanding when there’s times when they’re gonna pitch around you and not give you much and take your walks when you can,” Judge said. “And when you get a pitch to drive, you can’t miss it. So right now, just when I am getting that pitch to hit, [I’m] just missing it or hitting it right into the ground.”

Improvement against fastballs would help Judge, as he is hitting just .212 and slugging .409 vs. heaters. Last year, those numbers were .325 and .722, respectively.

Then again, Judge is hitting below .200 on breaking balls and off-speed pitches.

Judge also entered Thursday’s game with a 40.2% ground-ball rate. He ended 2023 with a 30.4% rate.

No matter the cause of his struggles, Judge knows he needs to improve at the plate.

He said he’s “gotta make a couple adjustments,” though he didn’t specify what those will be. If he does, he believes his swing will be “right there.”

“It’s baseball,” Judge said of his poor start. “I’ve had stretches like these plenty in the major leagues, plenty throughout my life. It’s part of it. I can’t sit here and dwell on it.

“It’s May. It’s a new month. Time to get going.”