Aaron Judge comes up clutch as Yankees fight back vs. Blue Jays, avoid series sweep

TORONTO — Just when it looked like the Yankees were going to be swept for the first time this year, a few longballs and a ninth-inning rally sparked a come-from-behind, 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Giancarlo Stanton started the ninth off with a 437-foot home run. The solo shot put the Yankees down 4-3 before Jose Trevino delivered a pinch-hit, RBI single that tied the game.

Aaron Judge, previously 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and struggling at the plate, then gave the Yankees the lead with a two-run single down the third base line.

Prior to that, Juan Soto secured the 500th RBI of his career with a solo homer in the eighth inning. The superstar also gave the Yankees their first run with a fifth-inning double off Kevin Gausman.

While a late offensive outburst saved the day for the Yankees, Gausman kept the team’s offense quiet early on after putting together a disastrous start in the Bronx on April 6.

The 2023 Cy Young finalist entered Wednesday’s game with an 11.57 ERA, but he logged a season-high five innings and 101 pitches while holding the Yankees to one run. While Gausman also set a season high with three walks, he struck out six.

The Yankees had other opportunities to score off him, including a bases-loaded situation in the first frame. However, Gleyber Torres ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Yankees’ entire lineup didn’t do much against the Blue Jays’ rotation during the series. The combination of Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi and Gausman combined for 17 1/3 innings, 12 hits, three earned runs, six walks and 20 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho carried Toronto’s offense with two home runs in the series finale.

The first, a two-run blast, came off Marcus Stroman in the second inning. Stroman pitched well otherwise, as he didn’t allow any other runs over five innings. The right-hander totaled six hits, two walks and 95 pitches.

Varsho took fellow lefty Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh for his second dinger, a solo shot. The Blue Jays then added a run on a Bo Bichette sac fly.

Still, after Anthony Volpe’s stellar diving play to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the final out, the Yankees were able to leave Canada with a win.

Fresh off their first series loss of the season, the Yankees (13-6) have Thursday off. They’ll start another three-game divisional series on Friday when the Rays come to town.

Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes and Luis Gil are scheduled to start for the Yankees. Saturday will also feature a celebration of legendary radio voice John Sterling, who recently announced his retirement.