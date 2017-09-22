Aaron Hernandez's CTE revelation: 'That is getting discussed in every locker room'

LONDON – Calais Campbell’s face was flush with conflicting emotions as he listened to the question. He nodded his head in a manner that simultaneously connoted acknowledgement and horror.

Yes, he was saying, despite traveling all the way over here Thursday with his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates, he had heard that medical researchers found stage 3 CTE in the brain of deceased New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez. And yes, Campbell was indicating without words, a sad cocktail of depressing, alarming and terrifying.

“Scary,” Campbell said simply. “Very scary.”

Brain researchers found former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez suffered from CTE.

Every NFL player knows about CTE, about concussions, about brain trauma. They’ve all heard the stories of old players unable to cope, living in their trucks, drowning their pain in pills or pints or even in select cases killing themselves rather than try to carry on.

Every NFL player fears it. They play anyway.

“As a football player,” Campbell said, “one thing you want to do is take care of your brain.”

Hernandez was just 23 when he stopped playing in the NFL. He wasn’t some old guy from another generation. He didn’t have 16 some-odd seasons under his belt. He was a young man, just 27 in May when he hanged himself with a bed sheet inside a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for murder. He had been charged in two other homicides, among other violent outbursts. His life, once so promising with a $40 million contract to catch Tom Brady passes, had become a pathetic, penned-up existence.

No player thinks football is going to turn him into a murderer. And there is no proof that football did that to Hernandez. It could have been any number of things, or a mix of all of them. Maybe his suicide wasn’t because of CTE but because he was never getting out of prison.

Besides, Hernandez is but one player of many, the vast majority of whom are living happy, healthy, productive post-football lives.

Still, the details in Boston University’s study of Hernandez’s brain were chilling. Hernandez had “advanced stage” CTE, commonly found in players with a median age of “67 years old”, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Hernandez’s young daughter against the NFL and the Patriots. The suit blamed the league and team for not identifying it earlier and preventing his eventual suicide.

Whether the lawsuit stands a chance is a separate topic. In the NFL, the focus was solely on the CTE report.

Calais Campbell spoke about the impact that Aaron Hernandez's CTE test has for NFL players.

“Yep,” Campbell said. “That is getting discussed in every locker room.”

Campbell is 31, eight years older than Hernandez when his career ended due to arrest. He has played in 149 NFL games to Hernandez’s 44. He competes with similar reckless abandoned, a towering defensive lineman with 60.5 career sacks, including four this season. He came to Jacksonville after nine years in Arizona, where he reached two Pro Bowls.

Like everyone in the league, he knows what he willingly signed up for – and is paid handsomely to do. That doesn’t mean the news doesn’t hit like a punch to the gut.

“It’s tough, you want to balance the risk but enjoy the benefits of the game,” Campbell said. “I love football. It’s changed my life. I’ve been a fan since I was 6 years old. If I wasn’t playing in the NFL, I’d be a fan. I want to find a way to play the game in a safe manner because it’s such a fun game.”

