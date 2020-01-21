99 underclassmen officially declare for 2020 NFL draft

Nearly 100 underclassmen have declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

Monday was the deadline for all players three years removed from high school with college eligibility still remaining to renounce their college careers and head to the NFL. And according to the league on Tuesday, 99 underclassmen said they were going pro.

There were no surprises on the list released by the NFL, which you can view in full here. It was headlined by players like Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb and Ohio State DE Chase Young.

It’s the first time in three seasons that fewer than 100 underclassmen have declared for the draft. One hundred and six players declared for the 2018 NFL draft and 103 declared in 2019. Over 90 players have declared for the draft in each of the past five seasons since 74 declared in 2015.

The 99 underclassmen are separate from 16 players who graduated early from their colleges and don’t officially count as underclassmen per the NFL’s rules. That list of 16 includes Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, a likely top-10 pick in the draft.

The 2020 NFL draft begins on April 23 and runs through April 25 in Las Vegas. LSU QB Joe Burrow is considered the likely No. 1 selection by the Cincinnati Bengals with Young looking set to go at No. 2 to the Washington Redskins.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

