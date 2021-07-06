8 potential landing spots for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry after trade request

The New England Patriots had explored trade opportunities for N’Keal Harry when the receiver’s agent demanded a trade on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi. New England couldn’t find a return for the receiver to their liking. And so Harry’s public trade request may only weaken the Patriots’ position for negotiation.

If that means New England is at the point where it recognizes it has to take a disappointing offer, then perhaps more teams will come calling in the next few weeks. Harry should have no shortage of suitors, even after two unimpressive years in New England.

Here are eight teams that could pry Harry away from the Patriots.

Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Cardinals were interested in Harry earlier this summer, and while they added Rondale Moore in the second round of the NFL draft, they might be willing to part ways with Andy Isabella, a second-round pick out of UMass in 2019. Perhaps Isabella and a sixth-rounder could be the kind of package New England would accept. It's meager -- but so is Harry's production.

Washington Football Team

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

They selected receiver Dyami Brown in the third round in the 2021 draft, which may limit their interest in Harry. But the Football Team did have interest earlier this offseason, per ESPN. The only way Washington comes back to the table is if the Patriots are willing to take a late-round pick. But at this point, they might do just that.

Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Would Kansas City part ways with Mecole Hardman? The 2019 second-round pick has been only slightly more impressive with his production than Harry. And that's due, in large part, to the fact that Hardman plays with Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots would have to throw in a pick to acquire Hardman, but it's easy to see him making the roster as the sixth wideout. Harry, meanwhile, is unlikely to make the team at this point. The Chiefs, meanwhile, can cross their fingers Harry turns into what Sammy Watkins was in the offense.

San Francisco 49ers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As good as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Auiyuk have been, the 49ers need more talent behind them. Mohamed Sanu and James Richie won't cut it. So Harry could be the perfect WR3 in San Francisco, where maybe -- just maybe -- he'll end up being a favorite target of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Trey Lance.

New Orleans Saints

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway as their top options. Thomas has shown signs of wanting to leave New Orleans on multiple occasions. Smith has had an inconsistent three seasons in the NFL. And it's unclear if Callaway is a starting-caliber receiver. So, yes, the Saints would benefit from another pass-catcher.

Atlanta Falcons

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Falcons traded receiver Julio Jones, so there should be plenty of targets to go around, even after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall. They simply don't have much at receiver beyond Calvin Ridley. Harry could be a legitimate factor if he won the WR2 competition, which is currently comprised of Russell Gage, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions' top receivers are Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Ceephus, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Geronimo Allison. I listed six players, because I have no idea which ones will actually make an impact in that group. Detroit should have interest in a high-upside, low-cost receiver like Harry.

Houston Texans

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Bill Belichick's interview with Harry led the Patriots to draft the receiver, even though some of the team's scouts disagreed, according to SI's Albert Breer. Was Nick Caserio among those who didn't want Harry? Or was Caserio in support of Harry's pick? If Caserio liked Harry, then perhaps we'll see the Texans put in a bid on the receiver.

