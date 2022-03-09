76ers coach Doc Rivers sounds off on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly

Ben Simmons has yet to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets and there’s not a clear timetable for his eventual return – but he is expected to travel with the team and be in the Wells Fargo Center for Thursday’s Nets at 76ers game.

The nature of Simmons’ exit from Philadelphia means he’s likely to get quite a reaction from the crowd in Philly, but according to Sixers coach Doc Rivers, the team did not address Simmons return at all on the eve of the game. Rivers said that while the media attention surrounding the matchup will be intense, the Sixers are trying to treat it like it’s any other regular-season game.

Via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

“We didn’t even mention tomorrow one time today. Tomorrow’s gonna come and we’re gonna play Brooklyn and there will be a lot said about it and then it’s gonna go and it’s over. Tomorrow, there’s no trophy given after the game. There’s nothing given except that there’s gonna be a game and it’s obviously a different game, obviously, with what’s going on, but as far as the basketball part of it, we have to focus on that.”

