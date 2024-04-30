7 things to know about Dolphins draft pick Malik Washington

Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for gaudy numbers in the last two seasons, but the team has struggled to find a reliable third option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins grabbed a potential solution. Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2023 after bursting on to the scene with a huge year in his only season with the Cavaliers.

“I’m joining the best receiver room in the NFL,” Washington said Saturday. “I’m joining Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle – guys that have proven themselves, guys that have just done a great job at being receivers, done a great job at being a great ballcarriers and great people as well. If you’ve ever seen them, I think what I have to do is come in, learn from those guys, take it all in and earn my way, earn my keep.”

Here’s seven things to know about the Dolphins’ sixth-round receiver:

