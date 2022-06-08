7 things to know from Aaron Rodgers’ minicamp press conference

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with the assembled media at his locker for around 20 minutes following Tuesday’s minicamp practice in Green Bay.

Here are the important things to know from Rodgers’ first (and likely last) press conference of the offseason workout program:

On Davante Adams

Rodgers said he was “in the conversation” with Davante Adams but wasn’t willing to stand in the way once Adams decided to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas. He did confirm the Packers stepped up with a compelling financial offer but it wasn’t enough to keep Adams, who wanted to be in Vegas. The two had “honest” conversations about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay and where Adams wanted to raise his family. There is no love lost between the two. “I can’t fault him.”

Rodgers did admit the Packers offense has to change, maybe drastically, after losing a talent like Adams, who was the primary target on roughly 80 percent of the team’s passing-play designs.

On his contract

Rodgers said the extension with the Packers was important for lowering his cap hit and helping the team retain players during free agency. Although the contract is portrayed as a three-year extension, Rodgers said it’s really one year with two options, and he’ll have to make another decision on his future following the 2022 season. He’s going into Year 18, and he’s thinking about the future despite being “fully invested” in this year. “I’m all in.” He did admit the mental grind is hard at this point in his career.

On young receivers

Rodgers said the young receivers, including Chrisitan Watson and Romeo Doubs, must first learn the offense on paper before they can fully learn the scheme with Rodgers under center on the field. And there’s a difference. Now is the time to learn the offense on paper, lessening the need for the four-time MVP to be on the field with the rookies during the offseason workout program. Rodgers is leaning on Randall Cobb to set the standard in the receiver room.

Story continues

He also stressed that expectations must be “reasonable” for the youngsters.

More on the receivers: “I like production over potential. We have some production but we have a lot of potential. We need to temper expectations and heighten accountability.”

On Sammy Watkins

Rodgers said Watkins will “definitely” get opportunities to be productive in the Packers offense. He was fully on board with the Packers signing Watkins, who will now get a chance to replace Davante Adams and revitalize his career in Green Bay. “I love the disposition, and I really like the person.” Rodgers and Watkins were on the field together for the first time on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback pointed to Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the top three on the depth chart.

On Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard wasn’t at minicamp because he still hasn’t signed his contract tender. Rodgers said he sees Lazard, who caught eight touchdown passes last year, as the team’s No. 1 receiver entering 2022.

“He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. So, I’m not worried at all about him stepping into that role. I talk to him a lot. I know how he takes care of his body. I know he’ll be ready when he’s here.”

On David Bakhtiari/offensive line

Rodgers said he’s hopeful that left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is still rehabbing his injured left knee, will be ready for training camp in late July.

“He’s been working hard. Hopefully, training camp, he’s a full go, good to go. But I know he’s been working hard and itching to get back out there.”

Rodgers did say he feels really good about the offensive line, especially once Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins get back. He also said Royce Newman looks bigger and better suited to play right guard.

“I don’t worry about that group, they’ve been coached so well over the years.”

On finishing career in Green Bay

Rodgers confirmed he’ll “definitely” finish his career in Green Bay, barring some unforeseen trade in the next few years. He also said he wasn’t willing to “pigeonhole” himself into a specific retirement timeline. His focus will be year to year, with decisions on his future made early each offseason.

“We’ll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship, and figure out what the next step is.”

1

1