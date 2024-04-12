7-foot super striker: Parker Tomkinson making mark on Lancers Volleyball team

CARLSBAD (KUSI)– Their is a Lancer legacy at Carlsbad High School, the Tomkinson family making an impact for years in Volleyball, and now it is 7-footer Parker’s turn.

He is headed off to USC to be a part of the Trojans next year as part of the top recruiting class in the country.

“I liked the facilities, coaches, players,” Tomkinson said on USC. “It’s just a really great mix of everything.”

In the meantime, he will continue to play under his dad Andy, as the #2 ranked Lancers look to accomplish their goal of winning a CIF Championship.

