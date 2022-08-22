7 Eagles who could draw trade interest after joint practices with the Browns

The Eagles build their roster from the inside out, and thanks to Howie Roseman, the organization exudes toughness and physicality that travels anywhere.

Nick Sirianni is a huge fan of the joint practice craze, and it has benefited Philadelphia over the past two summers, helping to speed up the roster-building process.

On Sunday, Philadelphia physically dominated the Cleveland Browns, and it followed the tone of Thursday and Friday’s joint practice sessions in Berea, Ohio. The two showdowns also gave the Browns and teams around the league an up-close view of the Eagles’ stockpile of talent at key positions.

The team will now look to trim the roster down to 80 players, and with a little over a week left in the preseason, Philadelphia and other teams around the league will look to make critical trades to improve the rosters at key positions.

With the Eagles headed to Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins, we’ve highlighted seven players that could draw trade interest.

Jalen Reagor

The former first-round pick is a valued asset if Philadelphia chooses to stand pat, but Deon Cain’s improvement, coupled with Zach Pascal’s arrival, could make Reagor expendable if the right offer comes along.

Andre Dillard

Dillard has improved each year while being a professional about the lost battle with Jordan Mailata for the left tackle spot.

Dillard will be a starter in the NFL, and Philadelphia has needs at other positions.

Isaac Seumalo

Several teams around the league are hurting at the guard position, and Philadelphia has multiple players.

Source tells me that it’s a torn ACL/MCL for Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie. Really tough break. He was very much pushing for that starting left guard spot. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 21, 2022

With Philadelphia’s unique depth on the offensive line, the unit could move Cam Jurgens to the right guard and likely become even more dominant.

Sua Opeta

See Isaac Seumalo above.

RB Miles Sanders

This isn’t about what Sanders doesn’t do at running back, but the facts are that the Eagles running game travels well because of the NFL’s top offensive line.

Boston Scott is a solid contributor, while Kenneth Gainwell looks like a dual-threat star.

Sanders is in the final year of his rookie deal and likely finished in Philadelphia unless he produces a Pro Bowl season or better. The Eagles could flip Sanders for a safety and not miss a beat.

DE Derek Barnett

Barnett just signed a new deal, but this is not the NBA, and as an ‘at will’ employee, the pass rusher can be traded.

With the addition of Haason Reddick and Patrick Johnson and Tarron Jackson’s continued improvement, Philadelphia can get creative about how they rush the passer while trying to upgrade the safety position.

OL Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia can go 12-13 players deep on the offensive line, and that gives Howie Roseman plenty of potential assets to trade with teams around the NFL dealing with injuries at a key position.

Driscoll has appeared in 20 games over his three-year career with 12 starts, and he’s capable of playing guard and tackle on both sides of the line.

