7 Bears veterans in need of a strong training camp

We’re inching closer and closer to the start of training camp for the Chicago Bears and many storylines will begin to unfold, from the ascent of the rookies to how new veterans will gel with the team. No matter what direction you look in, there’s going to be something of note to watch when camp begins.

One of those storylines will involve veterans who may not necessarily be on the roster bubble but will need strong camp performances to solidify their position. Whether that’s as a starter or a backup. Here are seven of those players who will benefit greatly from a strong camp showing.

RB Khalil Herbert

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Khalil Herbert certainly isn’t in danger of losing his roster spot, but the third-year running back will need to show he’s worthy of becoming the starter ahead of Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman. Herbert excelled last season as the team’s RB2 with 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but struggled mightily in pass protection. He needs to show that area of his game has improved to make a strong impression on the coaching staff. Otherwise he’ll be passed up and reduced to a backup role yet again.

WR Dante Pettis

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis puts on his helmet during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH118

The Bears made a somewhat surprising move in re-signing wide receiver Dante Pettis this offseason. The veteran receiver barely made the team after last year’s camp but had a few game-breaking moments on offense and special teams, finishing the year with 245 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He offers flexibility as a punt returner but faces stiffer competition at the receiver position this year. Pettis will need to limit the drops on offense and shine on special teams to secure a spot.

TE Stephen Carlson

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson (89) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Jarrod Wilson (26) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the tight end talk this offseason has centered on Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. But neither are blocking specialists like Stephen Carlson. The problem for Carlson? He hasn’t played in a professional game since 2020. He’s missed time with injuries and is looking to restart his career with the Bears. There could be a chunk of rust that Carlson needs to shake off, making this camp an important one for the veteran.

OT Alex Leatherwood

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s starting to look like do-or-die for Alex Leatherwood. Even if the third-year offensive tackle doesn’t fit in the Bears’ future plans, he needs to show something in camp to warrant a roster spot on any NFL team. Potential only gets you so far in this league and the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick won’t have many more opportunities if he can’t get it together. He’s already on the roster bubble for the Bears but his NFL future could be at stake if he fails to produce.

DE Terrell Lewis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in time, edge rusher is still a weakness for the Bears heading into training camp. But the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will add a veteran to upgrade the position. That means players like Terrell Lewis will need to stand out to show they deserve meaningful snaps when the games count. Lewis signed a one-year deal in free agency after three years with the Los Angeles Rams and will compete with players like DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, and Rasheem Green for reps. He’s already facing somewhat of an uphill battle going into camp, but another signing would really put the pressure on him to produce.

CB Kindle Vildor

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Last year going into camp, cornerback Kindle Vildor was on the edge of the chopping block after a disastrous 2021 season. But a strong preseason and surprise regular season kept him as a starter for the majority of the year. Now the Bears upgraded their cornerback position once again, leaving Vildor to fight for a starting spot with rookie Tyrique Stevenson. The veteran won’t have an easy task as Stevenson has already earned rave reviews. He’s also facing an improved receiving corps in practice, which should put his skills to the test.

K Cairo Santos

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) runs off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears don’t have a kicker competition or controversy – yet. But all it takes is a few bad practices to create doubt in the minds of the coaching staff and front office. Santos is coming off a season in which he missed four extra points, the most he’s missed in his career. He’s also had a few practices this offseason that looked dreadful according to media members onsite. With rookie Andre Szmyt still on the roster, Santos needs to put any doubts of his abilities to rest by locking in during camp and the preseason. Otherwise, the calls for Szmyt will start to come.

