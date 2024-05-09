6th-round WR Tejhaun Palmer gets Greg Dortch’s old number

The Arizona Cardinals open rookie minicamp Thursday, so their draft picks and undrafted rookies will take the field with their first professional numbers.

Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, the Cardinals’ sixth-round selection out of UAB, will wear a number familiar to fans but different than his college number.

He will wear No. 83.

Palmer wore No. 19 in college at UAB. That was not available because Dan Chisena wears it.

The last three seasons, No. 83 was receiver Greg Dortch, who changed his number to No. 4 after Rondale Moore, who wore No. 4 previously, was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Palmer might not keep 83, depending on what happens on the roster. If he makes the team and Chisena does not, that would free up No. 19. But that is a change that wouldn’t happen until September probably.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire