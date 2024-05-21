64th District baseball semis: 'Cats work nine in five vs. Eagles: Wamsley collects four RBIs in Ashland win

May 21—CANNONSBURG — Fairview hoped to take a step forward in the postseason.

A giant step during the fifth inning of the 64th District Tournament semifinals seemed to dash the Eagles' future plans.

Brady Marushi hit a bases-loaded chopper to the left side of the infield and the high bounce gave the Ashland catcher extra time to get down the first base line. Marushi beat the throw to the bag by a step, igniting a significant two-out rally in the Tomcats' 10-5 victory on Monday night at Addington Field.

Ashland coach Shane Marushi has seen growth at the plate. He wants his team to realize that you don't need a big hit or a ball in the gap, just put the ball in play and move runners along.

"Hats off to (Fairview starter) Tanner Reihs," Marushi said. "He was giving us trouble. We just couldn't find the barrel on anything. Baseball is a funny game. I just knew that if we could get some base runners and get a little pressure on them, it would expand our game a little bit. I knew some things would work out for us."

"I told them early that they were trying to pound the outer half (of the plate)," he added. "The first adjustment we need to make is to step closer to the plate. You don't have to worry about pulling the ball, you can go the opposite way. It's what happened with (Pierce) Wamsley's big hit to the gap."

The Tomcats scored nine runs in the formidable fifth frame. Ashland put runners at the corners before Fairview coach Cody Sammons made the switch on the hill. Jace Manning produced a strikeout and Marushi faced a 2-2 count before putting the bouncing ball in play. It made the third baseman take a step back before firing a throw to first. Marushi showed his quickness and posted an RBI infield single.

"He's dropped a few pounds and got stronger," Shane Marushi said of his catcher. "It's what he does behind the plate for us. There's not a better catcher in the region."

Drew Kelley and Parker Church followed with run-scoring walks. Wamsley came to the plate with the bases still juiced and went to the opposite field for a base-clearing triple.

"Pierce really came through for us," Shane Marushi said. "We really needed that. I was joking with him when he arrived at third. He actually ran through my stop sign at second but they bobbled the cut throw and he made it to third base. It worked out and we are tickled to death."

Ashland (9-24-1) plated three more runs with a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball. The Tomcats only tallied three hits in the fifth inning and Fairview pitching served up seven walks in the frame.

"Early in the season, we gave up a few big (innings)," Sammons said, "but we hadn't seen one in a while. It happens. We just couldn't find the zone. Tanner pitched a good game then Manning came in. It's not one person's fault. There was a close play at first and the umpire called him safe. It was a bang-bang play and we have to live with the call. We battled but we are better than giving up nine runs in one inning. We've shown that all year."

Fairview (16-15) grabbed an early lead in the third inning. It appeared the Eagles had loaded the bases with a single by Eli Cummings and a free pass to Tamel Smith, but a fielder's choice toss to third base was eventually called out after an umpire meeting.

Izaac Johnson produced a slow roller down the third base line but the ensuing throw went wide of first allowing two runs to score.

Another two-run miscue plagued Ashland in the seventh inning to get two more Fairview runs to the plate. Smith added a sacrifice fly RBI.

"We started with a young team but we matured a lot during the season," Sammons said. "We started a couple of freshmen and an eighth grader (against Ashland). We rely on a bunch of young guys to make plays for us. We have a bright future. Losing Tamel Smith will hurt. He's a great player and I love coaching him."

LJ Murphy went into the seventh frame on the mound to take the victory. The Tomcats southpaw allowed just four hits and struck out 10 batters. Shane Marushi already had his mind made up before arriving at the ball park which player he wanted on the bump in an elimination game.

"LJ has really come on," Shane Marushi said. "As the season went on, he's gained velocity. He is just scratching the surface with how good he can be. He's got that natural lefty movement on his ball. He commands two pitches really well. He was our guy tonight. We didn't hesitate a bit when we tried to figure out who we would throw. He did a heck of a job."

Wamsley added an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Tomcats. He collected four RBIs and was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Ashland advances to meet host Boyd County in tonight's district championship game at 7.

FAIRVIEW 002 000 3 — 5 4 0

ASHLAND 000 0091 X — 10 7 4

Reihs, Manning (5), Johnson (5) and Te. Smith; Murphy, Johnson (7) and Marushi. W—Murphy. L—Manning. 3B—Wamsley (A).