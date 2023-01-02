6 players named finalists for 2023 All-American Bowl Player of the Year

Now that football season is over, it’s time to hand out some hardware. The biggest individual award in high school football is the All-American Bowl Player of the Year award.

Here are the six players who have been named finalists for the award this year, per NBC Sports.

Andrean (Ind.) LB Drayk Bowen

Bowen (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) did a bit of everything in 2022, totaling over 2,000 all purpose yards, 29 touchdowns and 144 total tackles. He’s on his way to Notre Dame next.

Mill Creek (Ga.) DB Caleb Downs

Downs (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) is the top safety in his class and No. 1 overall in Georgia. He also filled out the box score on both sides of the ball, posting 20 rushing touchdowns and 83 total tackles. He will be going to Alabama next year.

American Heritage (Fla.) WR Brandon Inniss

A top-five wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Inniss (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is joining Ohio State’s potent receiver corps. He racked up 73 catches, 1,336 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver and had another 500+ yards as a kick and punt returner.

King (Mich.) QB Dante Moore

A five-star quarterback who’s ranked No. 11 overall in his recruiting class, Moore (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) has flipped and signed with UCLA after initially committing to Oregon.

Manteca (Calif.) LB Blake Nichelson

Nichelson (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) got it done on both ends, posting 41 touchdowns from scrimmage, 4.5 sacks and seven passes defensed. He is on his way to Florida State.

El Campo (Texas) RB Rueben Owens II

Ranked the second-best running back in his class, Owens (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) scored a remarkable 46 rushing touchdowns this season. He has signed with Texas A&M.

The winner will be announced on Friday night, Jan. 6 at the 2023 All-American Bowl Awards Show.

More high school football stories

12 recruiting stories going into New Year

Esports Fall 2022 champions: Madden NFL 23

Story originally appeared on High School Sports