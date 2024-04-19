$6.5 million from Sanford to go toward UND sports facilities, mental health scholarships

Apr. 15—GRAND FORKS — A $6.5 million donation from Sanford Health to UND will go toward endowments in sports medicine and behavioral health and an ongoing construction project.

Most of the gift — $4 million — will go toward completing the $23 million in additions to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center, which broke ground last year.

The remainder will fund scholarships and programs in the university's medical school, nursing school and liberal arts college.

"This is a game-changing gift that will be felt by so many students across our entire campus," university President Andy Armacost said Monday. "It's what I like to call an attractor: something that will attract both students and student athletes to our campus."

The donation is one of the largest UND has received as part of the UND Alumni Association Foundation's Forever UND campaign. That campaign launched in October with the goal of raising $500 million for student scholarships, faculty research and capital projects, among other initiatives.

Of Sanford's donation, $2.5 million will go toward endowments in the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences, and the College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines.

Half of that donation is expected to be matched by the North Dakota Higher Education Challenge grant, raising the funding toward endowments by another $1.25 million.

The combined $3.75 million will be distributed as follows:

* $2.25 million to support Department of Sports Medicine programs;

* $900,000 to fund scholarships for med school and nursing students intending to practice behavioral health;

* and $600,000 to support students studying psychology or clinical psychology.

Sanford Fargo President Tiffany Lawrence said the targeted funds were meant to address the state and national shortfall of mental health providers, which she called a crisis.

The university decided the remaining $4 million in unrestricted donor funds would go toward the Pollard Center additions.

Milo Smith, senior public relations director at the Alumni Association, said that facility will serve a little more than 70% of UND's athletes.

"With this gift, we are not only securing the present, but also safeguarding the future of this university," said Alumni Association CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink. "The endowments created by this gift will continue to provide scholarships and program support year after year after. And the benefit to our student athletes will carry well into the future."

The Forever UND campaign has raised $393.5 million as of Monday, Carlson Zink said.

News of the donation follows the announcement earlier this month Sanford will serve as the official physician provider for UND's athletes, beginning in July.

Sanford also partners with the university for medical internships and residencies and is the largest training site in North Dakota for medical students.