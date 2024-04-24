50 years ago today, the Bucs were born

It’s a good day, Tampa Bay.

That’s because 50 years ago today, the NFL awarded a new franchise to the Tampa Bay community, and the Buccaneers were born.

Things started out rough for Bucco Bruce and the krewe, as the Bucs lost the first 26 games of their existence. But they quickly turned things around, winning a division title and coming up nine points short of a trip to the Super Bowl in 1979, just their fourth season in the league.

Two decades later, the Bucs would hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time, thanks to a legendary defense that featured four future Hall of Famers.

Nearly two more decades after that, another dominant defensive performance and another MVP outing from Tom Brady would give the Bucs a second world championship.

Along the way, the Bucs have built a tightly knit fan base that now stretches across the entire world.

Happy birthday, Bucs fans.

