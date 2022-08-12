5 things to watch in the Detroit Lions preseason opener vs. the Falcons

Heading into the second year of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, who will be looking to start off on the right foot against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener.

Coach Campbell mentioned we should expect the starters to play the first quarter, then afterward we should expect a nice healthy dose of players who are trying to make a name on the Lions roster. There are plenty of questions surrounding the depth chart, and hopefully, throughout the game, we will gain some insight.

Here are the five things to watch for as the Lions take on the Falcons to open their football season.

First-Team Offense

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and receiver DJ Clark talk after the team’s first padded practice Aug. 1, 2022 in Allen Park.Lions

Even though we will only get a small dose of the first-team offense, all eyes will be on their performance. The Lions are rolling with a new offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and it looks like they have created a strong relationship for each other to succeed between him and Jared Goff. Also, with the return of Frank Ragnow, T.J. Hockenson, and D’Andre Swift, along with the addition of DJ Chark, the offense will have a new look. Of course, there will be bumps in the road, but watching how the chemistry is working with the first-team offense will be interesting.

Rookies

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stretches during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The rookies have already put on a show with their dance moves and vocals on the recent Hard Knocks episode, so it’ll be fun to see what they can do on the field. Hutchinson should already be entrenched as the starter, but keep an eye on how they utilize the first-round selection.

In addition, we should get a healthy dose of Malcolm Rodriguez as he has been the camp darling throughout training camp. He has made play after play, and getting him involved should give us an idea of where he may sit versus others in the linebacker room. Chase Lucas has also been making noise as a potential special teams ace, and curious to see where he sits on the secondary depth chart.

Running back room

Lions running backs D’Andre Swift left, and Jamaal Williams walk off the field with running backs coach Duce Staley after practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park.

Lions

There should be no question that D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are the 1-2 punch for the Lions running game, but outside of those two, the door is wide open. Craig Reynolds has been the first after Swift and Williams, as he looks to continue the out-of-nowhere appearance he made last season.

Jermar Jefferson has been making noise in training camp, and Coach Campbell has gone to say he has made strong strides forward from last season and looks vastly improved. Godwin Igwebuike and Justin Jackson round out the running back room. We don’t know how many running backs will decide to keep on the roster, but keep your eye on who is repping after the starters and on special teams.

Secondary

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) practices during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.

All eyes will be on Jeff Okudah with his return from an ACL injury and how well he adapts to the swing of things. It is not an easy road from that type of injury, but the former first-round pick looks healthy and rearing to go. Will Harris is transitioning from safety to corner, and from all intents and purposes, he has had a smooth transition, has adapted quite well, and looks to start at one of the outside corner positions. Jerry Jacobs looks to also return from injury and continue where he left off last season. With many players returning from injury, it’ll be interesting to watch the Lions secondary and how well they perform.

Fringe roster players

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It seems like some players come out of nowhere every year, perform above expectations, and land a role on the team, and this year should be no exception. The couple of players I am keeping my eye on are John Cominsky and Demetrius Taylor, as they are getting extra reps they might not have received if not for the injuries to Levi Onwuzurike and Julian Okwara. Cominsky was a hot commodity on the wavier wire, and he has been proving that as he has been performing well in training camp with his superior athleticism. Taylor has also been performing above expectation as a UDFA rookie defensive lineman. If he continues the impressive showing, there shouldn’t be any reason he can’t crack the opening day roster.

