5 things to know about Oregon’s new ILB coach Brian Michalowski

The Oregon Ducks made some hiring moves official on Monday, one that we knew about, and one that was news to the general public and media members alike.

The Ducks announced that longtime veteran coach Mike Cavanaugh was joining Oregon’s staff as an assistant OL coach and an offensive analyst. The Ducks also announced the hiring of Brian Michalowski, who will join the staff as an assistant inside linebackers coach.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is currently listed as the linebackers coach, and head coach Dan Lanning also has an extensive history of coaching linebackers, so there is no shortage of expertise now on the coaching staff.

We spent the weekend telling you all about what you needed to know about Cavanaugh and his 35-plus years of coaching experience, so let’s do the same with Michalowski. Here’s what you need to know about the Ducks’ newest defensive coach.

He's an Elite Recruiter

Back in 2020 when he was an outside linebackers coach with the Colorado Buffaloes, Michalowski was ranked as the No. 15 recruiter in the Pac-12 conference, acting as the primary recruiter for a number of highly-rated guys, including 4-star DE Jason Harris.

It’s clear that Michalowski fits the mold of a young, up-and-coming coach with a strong recruiting backfield that Lanning likes on his staff.

He's Familiar with Oregon

Michalowski spent the last year working as a defensive quality control assistant for the Oregon State Beavers, where he had great success working with the likes of Omar Speights and Jack Colletto. I’m sure it will be an easy move about 45 minutes down south on I-5.

Him and Dan Lanning Go Back

Michalowski was a defensive quality control assistant with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018, working with outside linebackers alongside Dan Lanning, who was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator. Before that, the two coached together on the Memphis Tigers staff, where Michalowski was a defensive graduate assistant while Lanning was the ILB coach.

Spent Time Coaching German Football League

In 2014, Michalowski spent the season overseas coaching in the 16-team German Football League (GFL) as the defensive coordinator for the Cologne Falcons. Cologne improved in every defensive statistical category from the previous year, ranking third in the GFL in pass defense and turnover margin, fourth in interceptions, and sixth in total defense and scoring defense.

Has ASU Roots with minor NFL Experience

Michalowski was a student assistant at Arizona State at the start of his career for four seasons, working with recruiting and special teams, and eventually on the defensive side of the football in 2009, assisting with the secondary for the next two seasons. During this time, he also completed a training camp internship with the Buffalo Bills in the summer of 2010, where he had responsibilities with pro personnel and camp operations.

