5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners first official depth chart of 2023

If there’s one thing that signals we are genuinely back for college football, it’s the release of the official depth charts for colleges across the country. .

Earlier Tuesday morning, Oklahoma’s official football account released the depth chart, helping paint a clearer picture of how this year’s team will be deployed. Several names who played sparingly last year or didn’t play at Oklahoma are now in starting roles for the Sooners.

All offseason, Brent Venables stressed competitive depth as one of the biggest changes from last offseason to this offseason. It clearly shows up on paper as the depth chart has 21 different “OR” situations.

In many ways, the game against Arkansas State is a tryout for many players to solidify or leap someone at their respective positions. Below, we share our five takeaways from the first official depth chart.

The secondary has turned a (new) corner

Oklahoma has a new starting cornerback opposite Woodi Washington. Former Sooner Jaden Davis transferred closer to home and is now with the Miami Hurricanes. He occupied cornerback for multiple years, but with him gone, it opened the door for someone new. It was a necessary transition. Oklahoma needed to be a better defense than they had been in recent years.

Gentry Williams is a homegrown kid from Tulsa and grew up a Sooners fan. He’s now a starter. This offseason, he turned the heads of his coaches and teammates. His size is a welcome addition, and his athleticism should shine through. He also overcame a health scare in the spring and is now ready to show why he was rated a consensus four-star prospect.

New faces from different places

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Andrel Anthony speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Ou Sooners Football

Oklahoma hit the transfer portal hard this offseason.

They brought in 16 transfers from a variety of places. Six are listed as starters or in “OR” designations as first-teamers.

Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony replaced former Sooner turned Denver Bronco Marvin Mims as a starting receiver. Walter Rouse transferred from Stanford and is the starting left tackle, replacing Anton Harrison. Tight end Austin Stogner returned to Oklahoma after a year at South Carolina and is starting again.

Rondell Bothroyd came over from Wake Forest and is listed as a starter at defensive end, while Tennessee transfer Da’Jon Terry is listed as an “or” with returnee Isaiah Coe for nose tackle.

On the backend, Reggie Pearson is listed with another former transfer, Key Lawrence as the starting free safety. Pearson has played at both Wisconsin and Texas Tech and brings that experience with him to help the Sooners secondary.

The transfer portal was extremely kind to Oklahoma and looks to have a massive role in helping Oklahoma’s defense improve from what it was last year.

We got the beef

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Remnants of Alex Grinch’s time as defensive coordinator still remain in Norman, but that has changed since Brent Venables took over.

One of the most notable shifts is along the defensive line. Grinch’s last season in Norman saw Oklahoma with multiple defensive linemen that weren’t even close to sniffing 290 pounds.

That has changed significantly as the Sooners have five defensive linemen over that mark entering game one this year. Oklahoma has two defensive linemen comfortably over 300 pounds in Isaiah Coe and Da’Jon Terry. They’ll operate the middle at nose tackle.

2021 interior DL vs 2023 interior DL There’s the beef. pic.twitter.com/71p2L0DkE1 — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) August 29, 2023

When doing the math, the 2021 group comes closer to an average weight of 281 pounds vs. a 2023 average of 294 pounds. That matters when trying to stop the run.

Stogner will play a lot

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma signed two tight ends in their 2022 class. This will be their second year on campus, and neither Kaden Helms or Jason Llewellyn is on the depth chart.

Injuries have hampered the tight end room in the worst way, derailing the growth of both players.

Austin Stogner’s return may be the most valuable portal acquisition because you have a proven player. It also means he will take on a huge snap count like Brayden Willis did last year.

Behind him are a few walk-on guys and true freshman Kade McIntyre. For now, the tight-end spot looks like the Austin Stogner show to begin the year.

Running back room is deep

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) fights off a tackle from Kent State safety Gage Michael, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

It feels crazy to say this, but Oklahoma’s deepest position is running back. Marcus Major is the starter, while Tawee Walker has an “or” designation.

Behind those two, you’ll see Oklahoma has Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, the two sophomores many believed to be this year’s top guys.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray spoke this summer about Major’s work ethic. So at least for this first game, Major will get the first shot. Talent has never been the issue for Major, it’s been availability. If he’s able to stay healthy, you’ll have a breakout candidate on your hands.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire