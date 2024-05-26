5 takeaways from Austin FC's 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes

May 25, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC forward Diego Rubio (14) heads the ball in the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC owes the frame of the goal it defended in the second half Saturday in San Jose a favor.

The Verde & Black may have been more lucky than good in a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park after the Earthquakes hit the post and crossbar on the same attack in the contest’s final few minutes, but Austin FC still earned a result on the road for the fourth time this season.

Brendan Hines-Ike scored on a header late in the first half to tie the game for Austin FC after the hosts took an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute.

Here are some thoughts on the contest as Austin FC (6-4-5, 23 points) returns home to face Portland Wednesday for the second of its three-games-in-eight-days stretch:

Mostly positive results on the road continue

Considering their roster situation with injuries and limited personnel, which was amplified by the waiving and buying out of midfielder Emiliano Rigoni earlier in the week, this was a good outcome for the Verde & Black.

Austin FC got a point when it didn’t play its best and without starting right back Jon Gallagher, who has been stellar most of the year, stepping onto the field. (It was obvious San Jose targeted Gallagher’s replacement, Hector Jimenez, who made an error on the Earthquakes’ goal when he allowed a cross to go past him instead of clearing it.)

Make no mistake, the Verde & Black were outplayed and very fortunate to come away with a result, especially with one of San Jose’s better players, Hernán Lopez, being the one who blasted a near-point-blank-range shot off the crossbar.

Austin FC coach Josh Wolff said after the game the team “dodged a bullet” and “we didn’t do ourselves any favors the last few minutes,” but don’t expect the Verde & Black to be apologizing for the Earthquakes’ inability to put the ball in the net.

Right place, right time for Hines-Ike

Hines-Ike revealed after the game that he wasn’t even supposed to be in the box on his goal, but since it was late in the half, the coaching staff had him there to provide another threat.

It paid off as he saw an opening in the defense and got his head on a solid cross off a free kick from Owen Wolff.

Hines-Ike continues to be a phenomenal offseason signing for the club, and after the salary release by the MLS players association earlier this month revealed his low salary of $200,000, he might be the best value player in MLS not on a rookie contract.

May 25, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) reacts in the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Slip slidin' away

It would have been appropriate for Paul Simon's famous song "Slip Slidin' Away" to be played on the stadium loudspeakers at halftime.

Players from both teams were slipping all over the field, with both Josh Wolff and Hines-Ike noting that PayPal Park has that reputation.

Josh Wolff called the venue’s surface “historically” slippery, while Hines-Ike said it’s “notoriously a tough field” and that “nobody knows what studs to wear.”

Man of the match: Owen Wolff

Wolff started the game as the left-side winger, then played the final 20 minutes at right back. He was solid in both positions and provided good service on set pieces. Still only 19 and in the final season under his “Teen Wolff” moniker, Wolff is the most versatile player on Austin FC. Apart from goalie, striker and center back, he can play anywhere, which is something that could land him a big contract in his mid-20s.

Bottom line

Austin FC was outshot 22-5, only had one shot on goal and did little the second half. Yet it still added to its point total.

Assuming Sebastián Driussi’s injury that caused him to be subbed out in the 81st minute isn’t major, the Verde & Black enter the Portland match in as good a shape as they did this one and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

With a road game looming Saturday at Real Salt Lake that looks almost impossible to get a result out of due to multiple circumstances, the Portland match takes on slightly more importance.

As noted in this space before, there are no must-wins in MLS before September, but getting three points before a likely loss in Salt Lake City and then a two-week break would put the club in very good shape going into the second half of the season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman