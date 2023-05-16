5-star PF Mackenzie Mgbako officially flips to Indiana

One of the top 10 players in the class of 2023 has officially flipped his commitment from Duke to Indiana.

Roselle Catholic (NJ) five-star power forward Mackenzie Mgbako had previously signed with Duke, but he committed to the Hoosiers last week.

The school made the news official today with this announcement.

"He has the chance to have an immediate impact on our program. He's a tremendous offensive player who gives us athleticism, length & the ability to be an inside/out threat." Hoosier Nation – follow + welcome @MackenzieMgbako to Indiana! ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/PBl5UTWzFI — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 16, 2023

In addition to Indiana and Duke, Mgbako (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) had offers from 20 other schools, including Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Auburn, UConn, George Washington, Georgetown, Hofstra, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, TCU, UCLA and Xavier.

After the news broke, Mgbako told Joe Tipton at On3 that he picked Indiana to expand his game.

“I chose IU because I felt that Coach Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game… The environment at Indiana is unmatched. It’s a place where I felt support from the coaching staff and fans. With Indiana and it’s roster, there’s a great possibility to achieve big things and create a winning culture.”

Going by the composite rankings, Mgbako is the second-best power forward in this class, No. 3 overall in New Jersey and No. 8 nationally.

Landing Mgbako gave a significant boost to the Hoosiers’ 2023 recruiting class, which now ranks 10th in the country.

