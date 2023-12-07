5-star OT Jordan Seaton announces surprise college commitment

The recruitment for 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton got pretty cloudy over the past couple of weeks, as contenders jockeyed for position and tried to get in a spot where they could land the elite lineman who was considered the top uncommitted prospect left on the board.

As the final week of his recruitment took place, it was pretty hard to find any recruiting analysts who felt confident about where he would end up. Some thought Tennessee was the leader, while others argued for Ohio State or Oregon. In the end, Seaton was scheduled to announce his commitment on Thursday.

So on Thursday morning, the college football world was justified in feeling a bit of shock when Seaton announced his commitment to…the Colorado Buffaloes.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jordan Seaton tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The No. 1 OT in ‘24 chose the Buffaloes over Tennessee, Oregon, Florida, & Ohio State “Boulder you’re getting someone who is going to work & compete #TheSavior” https://t.co/TgW61Lg9B4 pic.twitter.com/7qO5eM3Coe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

While fans of the Volunteers, Ducks, Buckeyes, and even Alabama Crimson Tide prepared for the possibility that Seaton could land with them, I don’t think anyone was strongly considering Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes as an option.

Ultimately, the 5-star OT who was ranked as the No. 15 player in the nation is headed to Boulder, where he will definitely get early playing time in 2024.

