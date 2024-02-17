Five-star LB sets official visit date with Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Georgia is in the hunt to land a commitment from five-star linebacker recruit Zayden Walker.

Zayden Walker is the 10th ranked recruit in the class of 2025. Walker plays high school football for Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia. Walker is ranked as the top linebacker and No. 4 recruit in Georgia in his recruiting class, per 247Sports.

The Schley County standout has an official visit scheduled with the University of Georgia for May 31. Walker, who has previously visited Georgia, is a key in-state recruiting target for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football five commitments in the class of 2025. Georgia has a pair of commitments from five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle and is always a contender for top linebacker recruits.

Walker has recently visited Miami, Georgia, and Florida State. The five-star pass rusher also participates in track and field. One of Walker’s brothers, Zykeivous Walker, plays for the Auburn Tigers. His other brother, Jalewis Solomon, signed with South Carolina.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire