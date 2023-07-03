5 reasons to be confident in the 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide

In just about two months, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field against Middle Tennessee State to begin the 2023 football season.

This has been quite the offseason for the Tide, legendary players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have moved on to the NFL, both of Alabama’s coordinators were replaced, and all of this is coming after Coach Saban and the Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its inception.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of focusing on all of the unknown, let’s take a look at five reasons to feel confident in the 2023 version of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Depth at ILB

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been okay at inside linebacker over the past few seasons, but there has not been that special player there to make the calls in quite some time. I believe 2023 could look a lot different to Tide fans. Between Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell, Trezemen Marshall, and Justin Jefferson, there is plenty of star potential.

I believe that all four of those players are good enough to be an upgrade over what the Tide has had over the past few seasons. And we have not even mentioned Shawn Murphy or Kendrick Blackshire yet.

Advertisement

An OL with bad intentions

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Whether it was JC Latham, Tyler Booker, Seth McClaughlin, or Darrian Dalcourt, all those guys talked about this spring was bringing back dominance at the line of scrimmage.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford is entering his second season with Alabama and there was definitely an improvement in 2022. The sheer size that Alabama has recruited over the last couple of cycles certainly proves that the Tide is focused on being more physical.

The big guys up front have bad intentions entering the 2023 season and that should have Tide fans excited.

Versatility at DB

It wasn’t that long ago that Alabama was known for its “NOTs” (non-offensive touchdowns). A lot of that had to do with the versatility and the ball hawks that patrolled the backend of the Alabama defense.

Advertisement

Entering 2023, it appears Alabama now has some of those types of players once again. Between Kool-Aid, Malachi Moore, and freshman sensation Caleb Downs, Alabama features a host of playmakers at defensive back. Not even to mention the likes of Earl Little, Terrion Arnold, Kristian Story, and transfer portal additions Trey Amos and Jaylen Key.

With Kevin Steele back calling the Alabama defense, expect a more aggressive style of play which could lead to more turnovers forced and a flurry of those NOTs.

Depth at RB

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

I am not sure I can exaggerate how deep the Alabama backfield is entering the 2023 season. I know there is plenty of young talent to discuss, but I want to start this off with senior Jase McClellan who, for some reason, is being completely overlooked. Believe it or not, in his three previous seasons as a backup player, McClellan has produced over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. I would not be shocked if McClellan put up those numbers in 2023 alone.

Advertisement

Now, to the other members of the running back room. Joining McClellan as an upperclassman is senior Roydell Williams who will likely be the Tide’s utility back in 2023 where he will be used in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations. Then there are the three young players, Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, and Richard Young. You could make the argument that all three of those guys are more naturally gifted than McClellan and Williams and the fact that they will be able to rotate in so much youth and talent should get Tide fans excited.

Alabama is wanting to get back to more of a physical brand of football and with the backs they will have in 2023, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Nick Saban

Last time I checked, Nick Saban was still the leader of the Alabama football program. That alone should give Tide fans all the optimism they need entering the 2023 season. Sure, the 2022 season felt like a disappointment, but Coach Saban has made the necessary adjustments, and his prowess on the recruiting trail should be enough to prove that he has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon. Just let the GOAT work!

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire