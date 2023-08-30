5 players cut by Broncos signing with new teams

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Five players who were cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this week have found new homes, including one landing with a division rival.

After being released on Tuesday, kicker Brett Maher has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Maher will now get a fresh start in L.A. after the Broncos brought in Wil Lutz through a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, running back Tony Jones is expected to land on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints, where he played from 2020-2022.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings are signing ex-Broncos offensive lineman Henry Byrd to their practice squad, and the Atlanta Falcons signed ex-Denver offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to their active roster.

Finally, the fifth and most disconcerting signing — the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Broncos receiver/returner Montrell Washington to their practice squad. Washington eventually making KC’s active roster and burning Denver would be quite a disappointment for Broncos Country.

Rams: Brett Maher (active roster)

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Saints: RB Tony Jones (practice squad)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Vikings: OL Henry Byrd (practice squad)

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Falcons: OL Isaiah Prince (active roster)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Chiefs: WR Montrell Washington (practice squad)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
