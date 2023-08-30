5 players cut by Broncos signing with new teams

Five players who were cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this week have found new homes, including one landing with a division rival.

After being released on Tuesday, kicker Brett Maher has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Maher will now get a fresh start in L.A. after the Broncos brought in Wil Lutz through a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, running back Tony Jones is expected to land on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints, where he played from 2020-2022.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings are signing ex-Broncos offensive lineman Henry Byrd to their practice squad, and the Atlanta Falcons signed ex-Denver offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to their active roster.

Finally, the fifth and most disconcerting signing — the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Broncos receiver/returner Montrell Washington to their practice squad. Washington eventually making KC’s active roster and burning Denver would be quite a disappointment for Broncos Country.

