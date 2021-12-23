5 most disappointing players for the Raiders this season

List

The Raiders currently sit at 7-7 on the season, but this year hasn’t quite gone as well as many expect. The team did start the year off with a 5-2 record. But since then, Jon Gruden has been let go and their No. 1 receiver has been released.

There also have been a handful of players that have really disappointed this season for the Raiders. Let’s take a look at the top five right now.

1. RG Alex Leatherwood

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) and defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Why has Alex Leatherwood been disappointing? Well, it has almost everything to do with “RG” being in front of his name rather than “RT”.

The Raiders drafted Leatherwood to be their right tackle of the future and after a few games, it became very obvious that they couldn’t keep him there this season. He was hurting their offense with missed blocks and penalties.

They’ve since moved him to right guard, which has been a better spot for him. Still, he isn’t returning the value the Raiders had hoped for when they spent the No. 17 pick on him.

It’s too early to call Leatherwood a bust or anything like that. But we can say that he has been a disappointment so far this season.

2. LB Cory Littleton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against outside linebacker Cory Littleton #42 of the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders gave Cory Littleton a huge contract in 2020 and they were hoping to see the former Pro Bowler return to form in Las Vegas. But even after the change in defensive coordinators, Littleton has struggled.

His playing time has decreased in recent weeks with rookie linebacker Divine Deablo starting over him in base packages. Since joining the team in 2020, Littleton has failed to record an interception, forced fumble or full sack. He has a grand total of six tackles for a loss in his last 28 games for the Raiders.

The Raiders need more help from their linebackers if they want to make the playoffs in 2021. And unfortunately, they aren’t getting it from Littleton.

3. CB Damon Arnette

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Okay. This one is too obvious. Even before the social media drama, Arnette was a disappointment on the field for the Raiders.

In Year 2, the former first-round pick lost his starting job and couldn’t even make the field in nickel situations. In four games with the Raiders, he played a total of 60 snaps. He was then placed on the injured reserve list with another injury before eventually being waived.

Arnette was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and played a total of 403 snaps during his career with the Raiders. He did not record an interception in his time with Las Vegas and allowed a passer rating of 101.5 this year (106.9 in 2020).

4. CB Amik Robertson

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) gestures before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into training camp, Amik Robertson was the favorite to win the slot cornerback job for the Raiders. The 2020 fourth-round pick was one of college football’s most productive cornerbacks ever and seemed like the ideal slot corner in the NFL.

However, he was beaten out by Nate Hobbs in the preseason and fell down the depth chart. Even when Hobbs was out in week 15 due to a positive COVID-19 test, it was Keisean Nixon who jumped in front of the line ahead of Robertson.

In two years with the Raiders, Robertson has played just 172 defensive snaps with the Raiders. When he’s been on the field, he’s allowed nearly a perfect passer rating as quarterbacks are completing over 72 percent of their targets on Robertson.

For a team that could use more cornerback depth, the play of Robertson and lack of improvement have been disappointing.

5. WR Bryan Edwards

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This one is tough to write after he scored a touchdown on Monday in the first quarter. However, the Raiders have really needed more from Bryan Edwards this season.

Edwards has appeared in every game this season and has started 11 games. He got off to a fast start as he totaled 210 yards in the first three games of the season. But in the last 11 weeks, he’s totaled just 298 yards as the Raiders have desperately needed someone to step up in the passing game.

Edwards just hasn’t been consistent enough for the Raiders. You can see splashes from him, but he’s not put together a complete game yet this year. He just turned 23 years old, so it’s not fair to give up on him yet.

However, it’s fair to expect more from their top outside receiver this season.

