5 keys to the Jaguars pulling off an upset Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking the field for their second home regular season game at 1 p.m. EST for a battle where they are underdogs by the biggest figure of the year (+7.5). The reason for that is because they will be taking on an Arizona Cardinals group that has one of the NFL’s hottest passing offenses, which has accumulated 651 yards through the air in two games.

Meanwhile, the Jags are struggling to find an offensive identity, though they played a tad better defensively Week 2. That said, both units (and special teams) will need to put together their best efforts of the year Sunday if they are to have any chance to upset Arizona.

With the home crowd in Duval hoping to see the Jags pull off a shocker, here are five keys to upsetting Arizona Sunday:

A success 20 carry (or more) day for RB James Robinson

At this point, it may be getting a little redundant, but it can't be said enough that James Robinson needs to be a bigger part of the Jaguars' game plan. The team has dropped rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence back 84 times, while Robinson, who was arguably their most consistent offensive threat in 2020, only has 16 carries this regular season. Simply put, that's not sustainable if the Jags want to win and does Lawrence no favors to be put in such a difficult situation. The Jags have blamed falling behind early, penalties, three-and-outs, and everything else for their low rushing rate, but the argument could be made that the Jags could be more balanced even before the aforementioned issues take place. They need to go into Sunday's game looking to get Robinson at least 20 carries regardless, especially after the Cardinals struggled against Dalvin Cook last Sunday

Trevor Lawrence needs a successful day in the short passing game

There is little doubt that Lawrence is a talented player and can be a franchise quarterback, but his 42.4% completion rate (14-of-33) from last Sunday's game is one they would rather forget. Again, much of this could be placed on the Jags not running the ball enough, but another reason for it is because of the number of deep shots he took. Lawrence admitted that he has to better program himself to take what the defense gives him instead of going for the home run. The Jags could also help with this by calling more plays that involve short to intermediate concepts. When it comes to the short-range options, the Jags have to be mindful of Robinson here, too, as he can garner yards after contact and after catches.

Trevor Lawrence should use his legs when needed, too

One part of Lawrence's game that hasn't been utilized enough is his rushing ability. He's only registered three rushing attempts this season, two of which came last week against Denver for 21 yards. There was one in particular where he made a key fourth-down conversion late in the first half, and there undoubtedly will be more opportunities to catch the guys on the back end slipping while they are in coverage. Another reason Lawrence should be more willing to use his legs is that the Jags' receivers have had issues separating at times. That could be the case Sunday as the Cardinals are ranked 11th in terms of their passing defense's net yard per game average, and if those moments occur, Lawrence should improvise with his legs (but do so wisely).

The defense has to garner turnovers and make them count

The Jags will come into this game with the league's worst turnover rate (-5), and part of that is because their defense has yet to get a pick or fumble recovery against opposing offenses. If the Jags are to have any chance against the Cardinals, that must change Sunday. Shaquill Griffin is a player to watch here as he's gotten his hands on two potential interceptions but hasn't been able to haul them in. One was in the first drive against Houston, and the other was on a deep shot where Teddy Bridgewater tried to hit Courtland Sutton deep Week 2. The last opportunity could've been called for pass interference, which means Griffin missed an opportunity. Griffin was the Jags' most expensive free-agent pickup this spring and they need him to step up immediately. A strip-sack or fumble recovery from the rest of his peers wouldn't hurt either as the Jags' offense will need ample opportunities to keep up with Kyler Murray and Co.

Josh Lambo can't leave points on the board

Jaguars veteran Josh Lambo has yet to hit his first field goal, missing one attempt against Houston and two against Denver. While this definitely concerned fans, Jags coach Urban Meyer expressed his faith in the veteran in the Jags Week 2 postgame presser and during the week. Like Griffin, Lambo is one of the most experienced players on this young roster, and they need him to lead them. Last week, Arizona's win against Minnesota came down to a missed field goal by Greg Joseph, and if the Jags offense can get the run game going, they could make this one a nail-biter for the Cards, too. That said, in close games the pressure sometimes boils down to kicking, and it would be tough to look back on this game if it's close and Lambo left points on the board.

