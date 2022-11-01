5 free agent bullpen arms Mets should have high on their wish list during 2022-23 offseason

Robert Suarez Matt Moore Mets treated art November 2022

The Mets' bullpen, as is the case with their starting rotation, is going to be in lots of flux this offseason.

Along with electric closer Edwin Diaz, most of the Mets' relief corps from 2022 -- including Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Trevor Williams, and Joely Rodriguez -- is about to hit free agency.

That means that the only key cog of the Mets' 2022 bullpen who is all but certain to be back in 2023 is Drew Smith.

The Mets should be doing everything in their power to re-sign Diaz, and it feels pretty likely that he'll be back. New York should also be exploring potential reunions with some of its other free agent relievers.

However, along with whichever of their own free agent relievers they bring back, and the in-house options they'll have, the Mets will have to hit the free agent relief market for some help from outside the organization.

Here are five external relievers who should be high on their wish list...

RHP ROBERT SUAREZ

The Mets will be in need of a late-inning bridge to their closer, who will hopefully be a returning Diaz. And Suarez, who recently made the transition from Japan to MLB (where he was dominant this season for the San Diego Padres), would be a great fit.

Suarez, who is entering his age-32 season, has a $5 million player option for 2023 that he seems poised to decline. And if he does, the Mets and many other teams would likely be ready to pounce.

Suarez was terrific for the Padres this season, with a 2.27 ERA (3.22 FIP) and 1.04 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 47.2 innings -- a rate of 11.5 per 9. Suarez was a tad wild, walking 4.0 per 9, but that was offset by his allowing just 5.5 hits per 9 and giving up just four home runs all season.

His stuff is explosive, with a fastball that averaged 97.7 mph in 2022 and topped out around 101. Suarez also features a changeup and cutter.

LHP ANDREW CHAFIN

The Mets had a chance to ink Chafin last offseason but opted to trade for Rodriguez instead in an effort to fill their need for a lefty.

Chafin has a $6.5 million player option with the Detroit Tigers for 2023, but it seems likely that he'll decline that and look to get a multiyear deal on the open market.

Chafin wasn't as dominant in 2022 as he was in 2021, but he was still very good, with a 2.83 ERA (3.06 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings over 64 appearances.

Along the way, Chafin was strong against both righties and lefties, and held left-handers to a .233/.320/.344 triple slash with just two home runs allowed in 90 at-bats.

RHP RAFAEL MONTERO

The sample size on the Mets' old friend being elite is small, but Montero has been helping to set up for a Houston Astros team that is full of elite relievers with nasty stuff.

In 68.1 innings over 71 appearances during the regular season, Montero had a 2.37 ERA (2.64 FIP) and 1.02 WHIP with 73 strikeouts.

Montero mainly features a high octane fastball that averages a tick over 96 mph that he used roughly 69 percent of the time this season. He also has a changeup that sits around 91 mph and a slider that he throws around 88.

Old Mets baggage aside, if the Mets believe Montero has found it and that they can keep it going, he would be a very nice addition.

RHP BRAD BOXBERGER

Boxberger has quietly been one of the more reliable relievers in baseball since entering the league in 2012, and he has been very good over the last three seasons with the Miami Marlins (in 2020) and Milwaukee Brewers (in 2021 and 2022).

In 2022 for the Brewers, Boxberger had a 2.95 ERA (3.57 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 64 innings over 70 appearances. And he'll hit the open market if the Brewers decline their $3 million club option on him.

Boxberger isn't a pitcher whose stuff jumps out (he relies mostly on a fastball that sits around 93 mph), but he was among the best in baseball this season when it came to average exit velocity allowed, hard hit percentage, xBA, and fastball spin.

Boxberger likely isn't someone the Mets would want as a primary bridge to Diaz, but he could be very valuable in a late-inning role.

LHP MATT MOORE

If the Mets don't add Chafin or another lefty, Moore could be a great fit. Moore, who is entering his age-34 season, took to a relief role in 2022 after working as a starter from 2011 to 2018, missing most of 2019 and all of 2020, and struggling in a hybrid role in 2021.

In his first season as a full-time reliever, Moore had a 1.95 ERA (2.98 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 74 innings over 63 appearances this season -- a strikeout rate of 10.1 per 9.

Moore was also elite when it came to keeping the ball in the park, with a HR/9 rate of 0.4 (three homers allowed all season).

Moore's advanced stats are also eye-popping in a good way. He was among the best pitchers in baseball in 2022 in hard hit percentage, xERA/xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, barrel percentage, whiff percentage, and fastball spin.

