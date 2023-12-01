5 early transfer portal entrants that Alabama could look to pursue

Although the season has not ended, the Alabama coaching staff almost certainly has their eyes set on the transfer portal. In recent years, Alabama has been able to haul in multiple impactful transfers. Several to note are Jameson Williams, Eli Ricks, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen.

It is a crucial aspect of the current recruiting landscape that surrounds college football. The transfer portal has become vastly important for a plethora of programs across the country. Adding experience and firepower are two things that teams are constantly looking to bring in to their programs.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five early transfer portal entrants that Alabama could look to pursue in the coming months.

WR Chris Tyree

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 232 CAR / 1,161 RuYds / 8 RuTDs / 82 REC / 845 RecYds / 7 RecTDs

Coming out of high school, the Alabama coaching staff prioritized running back Chris Tyree. The Virginia native showed interest in the Crimson Tide but ultimately chose to stay closer to home and play for Notre Dame. Over the course of his first two seasons, Tyree played a lot at running back. In his last two seasons in South Bend, he played more at wide receiver.

Tyree’s versatility and athleticism allowed him to play both positions. In the past, Alabama has landed a transfer that could do the same thing. That was Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs. It is safe to say that he excelled in Alabama’s offense. Tyree had a previous relationship with current Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees formerly served as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. It would be no surprise to see Alabama kick the tires on Tyree yet again this offseason.

CB Will Lee

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Career Stats at Kansas State: 42 tackles / 1 FF / 1 FR / 2 INTs

If Alabama wants a lean, long cornerback, they will have to look no further than Kansas State transfer Will Lee. The former JUCO national champion made an immediate impact in the Wildcats secondary as a junior. He finished second on the team in interceptions with 2.

He was a NJCAA First-Team All American at Iowa Western. Lee would have the opportunity to play fairly early if he chose to play at Alabama. The Crimson Tide are expected to lose multiple starters on the back-end of their defense. Lee would add deoth, experience, and versatility to the group. He could play either STAR or safety at his next stop.

LB Javante Mackey

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Career Stats: 84 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF

As a freshman, Illinois native Javante Mackey finished second on the team in total tackles with 84. The best game that he had in 2023 came in the season-opener against Oklahoma. Mackey amassed 11 tackles against the Sooners.

He will most likely be a hot commodity in the transfer portal. He has the size and instinctiveness to be an impactful transfer at the college of his choice. Alabama might be a suitor with Deontae Lawson and Trezmen Marshall potentially entering the NFL draft after the season is over.

DL Aeneas Peebles

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 84 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 FF

One of the most impactful defensive line transfers this offseason will be Aeneas Peebles. The Duke transfer had a stellar senior season. He was effective as both a run stopper and pass rusher. In 2023, he tallied four sacks. That is half the amount that he has in his college career.

Two of his best games came against ranked opponents. Peebles combined to have nine tackles and half a sack against Notre Dame and Florida State. Alabama is losing several key pieces along the defensive front. It would not hurt to add a player like Peenles to the mix heading into the 2024-2025 season.

WR Eric McAlister

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Career Stats: 58 REC / 1,132 RecYds / 9 RecTDs

In two seasons, McAlister made himself a household name in Boise State folklore. The Texas native took the Mountain West by storm. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher was one of few bright spots for the Boise State football program this season. As a sophomore, he reeled in 47 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

His size and production in Boise stand out the most about him as a player. Alabama does not have a wide receiver on the current roster that is 6-foot-4 or taller. It would be useful to add McAlister to the mix heading into next season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire