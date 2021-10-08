5 crazy stats from Rams’ big win vs. Seahawks in Week 5

Things haven’t been perfect for the Rams through five games, but with a 4-1 record and an offense that can score from anywhere on the field, they should be encouraged by the way they’ve played thus far. Their 26-17 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night was critical, avoiding a second straight loss to a divisional opponent.

There are still some things to clean up, but overall, it was a good performance by Los Angeles in a difficult environment. There were quite a few crazy stats coming out of the win, too.

Rams hand Russell Wilson first home loss on TNF

Coming into Week 5, Wilson was 4-0 in his career when playing at home on Thursday Night Football. The Rams put the first blemish on that perfect record with their win over Seattle, even if Wilson wasn’t able to finish the game.

Beating the Seahawks in Seattle is always a challenge and has been ever since Wilson became the starter back in 2014, so this win was a big one for the Rams.

Sean McVay snaps 6-game losing streak when trailing at halftime

By now everyone has heard that the Rams are 40-0 under McVay when leading at halftime. It’s an incredible streak to start the coach’s career, one that deserves all the attention it gets. But what doesn’t get talked about much is the fact that the Rams have had trouble coming from behind when trailing at halftime.

As Andrew Siciliano points out, the Rams were 0-6 in their last six games when trailing at halftime. They snapped that streak Thursday night by beating the Seahawks after being down 7-3 at the half.

Rams had lost last 6 games when trailing at halftime before last night’s win over the Seahawks. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 8, 2021

All four of Rams’ wins have been vs. 2020 playoff teams

For the fourth time this season, the Rams beat a team that made the playoffs a year ago. Obviously, things change from season to season, but there have still been some impressive wins by this group.

The Rams are just the fourth team in NFL history to win four of its first five games against teams that made the playoffs the year prior. It’s an obscure stat, but puts their start to the season into perspective a bit.

Rams have held Seahawks to 20 points or fewer in 7 of last 10 games

Seattle typically has one of the best and most explosive offenses in the NFL, but when they face the Rams, the Seahawks struggle to put up many points. According to the team’s postgame notes, the Rams have now held the Seahawks to under 20 points in seven of their last 10 games – all in McVay’s tenure.

The last time the Seahawks scored more than 20 points against the Rams was on Oct. 3, 2019 when they beat Los Angeles 30-29.

Rams still don’t have a touchdown drive shorter than 20 yards

Through five games, the Rams have scored 16 touchdowns, all coming on offense. None of them have been cheap or come on short fields, either. All 16 of their touchdown drives have been at least 70 yards long after the offense added drives of 96 yards, 82 yards and 73 yards that ended in touchdowns on Thursday night.

They lead the NFL in touchdown drives of at least 70 yards, averaging 78.4 yards per touchdown drive.

