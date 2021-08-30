5 centers the Lakers could target in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are almost done completing their roster for the upcoming season.

With Rajon Rondo likely returning after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers are essentially one spot away.

If Rondo becomes a guaranteed contract, the Lakers will have two spots left to fill, but L.A. wants to keep the final spot open to maintain flexibility.

Wing James Ennis is a possibility, but the Lakers could benefit from adding another body in the frontcourt.

Besides Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, only Marc Gasol is an option, though he’s reportedly not a lock to return.

Here are five options that would make sense as depth pieces if L.A. wants another center:

Aron Baynes, UFA

The story arc for Aron Baynes is a wild one. He was a late bloomer as he posted his best numbers in 2019-20 as a Phoenix Sun -- at 33 years old. Baynes shot 35.1% from deep on 4.0 attempts and anchored the defense on the other end, even though his shot-blocking numbers weren't high. However, he couldn't replicate those performances with the Toronto Raptors the following season, and the Raptors cut ties with the Australian despite one year remaining on his contract. If the Lakers want to see if there's more gas left in the tank in Baynes, especially as a floor-spacing center, he could be a target for the minimum.

DeMarcus Cousins, UFA

DeMarcus Cousins' story arc is more dismaying. He went from being one of the best centers in the league, a true all-around savant on the offensive end, to scraping by on minimum deals. However, his recent stint with the L.A. Clippers indicated he could find a limited role somewhere around the league. Cousins' mobility isn't reliable on defense, but he can still be an offensive threat in short bursts. He shot 42.1% from deep during 16 regular-season games and 42.9% from beyond the arc in the six-game series against the Suns. He once had a deal with the Lakers but never made an appearance. He wouldn't be a terrible depth option given the paucity of options.

Ersan Ilyasova, UFA

Ersan Ilyasova has been a consistent 3-point threat throughout his 13-year career. At 6-foot-10, he has been a power forward for most of his career, but that's not the case anymore. The 34-year-old veteran played 64% of his minutes at center while with the Utah Jazz; he made 43.9% on 2.4 attempts. If the Lakers want a low-usage sniper as a backup center, Ilyasova is worth looking at.

Luke Kornet, UFA

From this point, the options descend a tier. Luke Kornet, 7-foot-2, is a theoretical floor spacer, though his shooting has fallen since entering the league. He's shot less than 29% from deep the last three times he's taken the floor for a team (twice with the Chicago Bulls, once with the Boston Celtics). Kornet also had a career-high average of 1.4 blocks a game in 14 minutes off the bench, which is an intriguing aspect to look at if he was a target.

Isaiah Hartenstein, UFA

Isaiah Hartenstein hadn't had a consistent role in his three-year career until he got a chance with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. In 16 games, mostly off the bench, the 23-year-old center averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks on 58.2% shooting in 17.9 minutes. Per 36 minutes, those numbers increase to 16.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals. The 7-foot center is the only non-spacer of this group. Other possibilities at center include Ed Davis, Bismack Biyombo and Jordan Bell.

