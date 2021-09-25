5 burning questions ahead of Ravens-Lions in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Baltimore comes into the game at 1-1 while Detroit currently has an 0-2 record.

There are plenty of questions to be answered for the Ravens when it comes to this game, as the team will once again be without plenty of key contributors. COVID-19 has once again hit Baltimore’s locker room, and the Ravens will be rather thin on the defensive line as well as in their outside linebacker room.

Below we look at five burning questions ahead of Baltimore’s Week 3 matchup with the Lions.

Can Lamar Jackson protect the football?

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jackson has started off strong in 2021, throwing for 474 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 193 yards and two scores. However, he's had trouble with turnovers over his first two games, fumbling three times in Week 1 and throwing two interceptions in Week 2. The fourth-year quarterback has been relatively good at protecting the football over the course of his career, so hopefully he can turn in a turnover free performance in Week 3.

How will Baltimore's rushing attack look this week?

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

So far through two games of the 2021 season, Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens in carries with 28, followed by running back Ty'Son Williams who has 22 totes. Other players with carries include Latavius Murray with 19 and Devonta Freeman with two. Detroit has a solid run defense, as they rank fourth in yards per carry given up to opponents (3.8). It will be interesting to see if Baltimore once again gives Jackson the most carries on the team, or if a running back will get that honor this week.

Can the Ravens' offensive line build on a strong Week 2 performance?

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Story continues

After a disappointing Week 1 performance, Baltimore's offensive line stepped up in a big way during Week 2, as they were able to open up rushing lanes in the run game as well as protect Lamar Jackson. Entering Week 3, it's important that the unit continues to build on their strong performance instead of letting Week 2 be the peak of their season. With even more time to get familiar with each other on the field, hopefully the unit can play off of one another more and build chemistry that lasts even after the Ravens get some key pieces back on their line.

How will Baltimore's depleted front seven hold up?

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Ravens will go into Detroit in Week 3 with a very depleted front seven on defense. Defensive lineman Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike will miss the game due to their placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as will outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson for the same reason. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is also out with a lingering hip/back issue. Baltimore will be relying on players like Calais Campbell, Justin Ellis, Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and more to step up, as well as young inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.

Can the Ravens' defense clean up their tackling?

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Over the first couple weeks of the 2021 season, Baltimore's defense has struggled to finish tackles and wrap up ball carriers. They've missed 19 tackles through their first two games, which is tied for third-worst mark in the NFL. It's important that the team gets a handle on their tackling issues now, as if they don't, it could become an even bigger problem later in the year. The sooner the Ravens improve on their tackling the better, so Week 3 seems like a great time to start bringing opposing players to the turf without having so many players miss tackles.

1

1