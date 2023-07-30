5 best Sony Michel runs with Patriots, after retirement announcement

Former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is shockingly calling it quits after only five seasons in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the news when speaking with reporters on Sunday.

Although Michel’s run was short, he clearly made an impact in his time in the NFL. The Patriots selected him with the No. 31 pick of the 2018 NFL draft, and he helped push them over the top for their sixth Super Bowl victory.

It’s a victory that might not have been possible without him on the roster.

Injuries robbed Michel of so many years of NFL greatness. It’s easy to forget he kick-started his run in New England with back-to-back years of 900-plus yard seasons. One has to wonder about the heights he could have gone if he stayed healthy throughout.

What a powerful moment. As I transitioned through the airport a beautiful group of people from City Hope Church of Alabama, who at first didn’t know who I was, asked to lay their hands on me to pray over this wonderful chapter that I decided to close.. Look at God 🙌🏾 — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) July 30, 2023

Yet, even with a short career, Michel managed to do the one thing most players only dream of: He won two Super Bowls. In celebration of Michel’s incredible career, we’re taking a look at five of his best runs with the Patriots.

2019 Week 5 vs Washington Commanders: Michel bullies his way into the end zone

Sony Michel rumbling through Redskins defenders for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/yDoMyVPXjL — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) October 6, 2019

Michel had so much on display with this run—vision, quick footwork and the beautiful showing of power to finish it off with a stiff arm in the end. This was one of those bully runs that really highlights Michel’s talent on the football field.

2020 Week 3 vs Raiders: Michel pounds Las Vegas

If you listen closely, you can still hear the sounds of Sony Michel’s cleats stomping the Las Vegas Raiders into the dirt. His vision on this one play in particular was incredible. Yes, the blocking up front was also tremendous, but the jump cut from Michel was downright brutal.

2018 AFC Championship: Fourth-quarter touchdown run vs Chiefs

It was fourth-and-inches in the 2018 AFC Championship against a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs team, and the Patriots were daring enough to hand a rookie Sony Michel the ball with the game on the line.

Michel showed why that trust was warranted by speeding through a hole in the defense, thanks to a tremendous effort from the offensive line, and waltzing his way into the end zone to give New England the lead.

2020 Week 3 vs Raiders: Michel continues to destroy Las Vegas

Hats on hats. Big hole for Sony. He's up over a 100 yards on the day. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/sGkMRu8VHB — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 27, 2020

When healthy, Sony Michel was truly a monster on the ground. That’s shown once again in this run with him taking advantage of great blocks up front and exploding behind the Raiders’ defense before finally being taken down short of the end zone.

Super Bowl LIII: Michel scores the first and only touchdown

And the first TD of the game goes to… 💪 @Flyguy2stackz 💪 pic.twitter.com/fqgw9MYOkO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 4, 2019

After three entire quarters went by with no touchdowns, Sony Michel finally put the Patriots on the board big by scoring the first and only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots would go on to beat the Rams 13-3 after that score in what would be the last Tom Brady Super Bowl in New England.

