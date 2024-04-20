4A Baseball: Henderson beats Spring Hill 3-2

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Lions baseball team used a three-run first inning and solid pitching from starter Caden Foster to beat Spring Hill 3-2 Friday night in Henderson.

Foster hurled a complete game for the Lions who handed the Panthers just their second district loss all year.

Spring Hill took their first two games against Henderson this season by a combined score of 18-3 prior to Friday night’s loss to the Lions.

Spring Hill (18-8-1 overall, 11-2 district) plays Kilgore twice to close out the regular season while Henderson (11-15-2 overall, 5-9 district) hosts Gilmer to close out the regular season.

