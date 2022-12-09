49ers Week 14 practice report: No changes, Nick Bosa still out

The 49ers’ Week 14 practice participation reports have been virtually identical the first two days. That’s not exactly good news.

While it’s a positive that none of Wednesday’s limited participants had a setback, it’s not a good sign that DE Nick Bosa remained out.

Here’s the practice report:

Did not participate

DL Nick Bosa (hamstring)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

It’s not a great sign that Bosa’s hamstring “irritation” has kept him out the first two days of practice. The other three non-participants will be out for the foreseeable future, but Bosa figured to be a factor Sunday. Two absences to begin the week doesn’t bode well for his chances, though Friday will give us a better indicator of his status.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

While it would’ve been ideal to see Bosa at least among the limited participants, the fact the group limited Wednesday didn’t have any setbacks is a plus.

Full participation

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It appears his back problems that made him questionable for Week 13 are no longer.

