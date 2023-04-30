49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: 2023 NFL contracts

Tracking 49ers' 2023 undrafted free agent contract signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers didn't have a first- or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they still managed to add nine players to the roster.

General manager John Lynch used three third-round picks, two fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick and three seventh-round picks to bolster the depth on the 49ers' roster.

San Francisco didn't have any glaring needs, so Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan solidified the secondary, the tight-end room and the linebacker group while adding a kicker, a defensive end and a wide receiver.

Here are the nine players the 49ers drafted during the three-day event in Kansas City:

Third round -- No. 87 overall: Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

Third round -- No. 99 overall: Kicker Jake Moody, Michigan

Third round -- No. 101 overall: Tight end Cameron Latu, Alabama

Fifth round -- No. 155 overall: Cornerback Darrell Luter, South Alabama

Fifth round -- No. 173 overall: Defensive end Robert Beal, Georgia

Sixth round -- No. 216 overall: Linebacker Dee Winters, TCU

Seventh round -- No. 247 overall: Tight end Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Seventh round -- No. 253 overall: Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Seventh round -- No. 255 overall: Linebacker Jalen Graham, Purdue

Now that the 49ers have those nine players in the fold, it's time to sign undrafted free agents, which began almost immediately after the draft concluded.

Here are the players linked to the 49ers:

Shepherd University offensive lineman Joey Fisher

Rutgers defensive back Avery Young

Former Rutgers DB Avery Young is signing with the #49ers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning

#49ers are signing @HawaiiFootball OL Ilm Manning, per source.



Manning started 40+ games at LT. I've spoken w/ NFL scouts who expect Manning to start at G/C in the NFL. Big-time upside.@TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

UTEP running back Ronald Awatt

Running back Ronald Awatt signing with the #49ers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege

Washington center Corey Luciano

A couple of undrafted free agents planning to sign with the #49ers, per source:



Oregon State LB/FB Jack Colletto and Washington C Corey Luciano.



Colletto an interesting player who had plenty of interest. During his college career, he played QB, LB and FB at various points. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) April 30, 2023

Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn

The #49ers have signed UDFA Marshall RB Khalan Laborn pic.twitter.com/nTHG0u7ekG — ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners) April 30, 2023

Shanahan also told reporters that the 49ers likely will sign an undrafted quarterback in order to have four signal-callers in training camp.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast