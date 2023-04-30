49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: 2023 NFL contracts
The 49ers didn't have a first- or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they still managed to add nine players to the roster.
General manager John Lynch used three third-round picks, two fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick and three seventh-round picks to bolster the depth on the 49ers' roster.
San Francisco didn't have any glaring needs, so Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan solidified the secondary, the tight-end room and the linebacker group while adding a kicker, a defensive end and a wide receiver.
Here are the nine players the 49ers drafted during the three-day event in Kansas City:
Third round -- No. 87 overall: Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
Third round -- No. 99 overall: Kicker Jake Moody, Michigan
Third round -- No. 101 overall: Tight end Cameron Latu, Alabama
Fifth round -- No. 155 overall: Cornerback Darrell Luter, South Alabama
Fifth round -- No. 173 overall: Defensive end Robert Beal, Georgia
Sixth round -- No. 216 overall: Linebacker Dee Winters, TCU
Seventh round -- No. 247 overall: Tight end Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Seventh round -- No. 253 overall: Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Seventh round -- No. 255 overall: Linebacker Jalen Graham, Purdue
Now that the 49ers have those nine players in the fold, it's time to sign undrafted free agents, which began almost immediately after the draft concluded.
Here are the players linked to the 49ers:
Shepherd University offensive lineman Joey Fisher
Rutgers defensive back Avery Young
Former Rutgers DB Avery Young is signing with the #49ers, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning
#49ers are signing @HawaiiFootball OL Ilm Manning, per source.
Manning started 40+ games at LT. I've spoken w/ NFL scouts who expect Manning to start at G/C in the NFL. Big-time upside.@TheDraftNetwork
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023
UTEP running back Ronald Awatt
Running back Ronald Awatt signing with the #49ers, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege
SAN FRANCISCO!!! https://t.co/32I960cckC
— Spencer Waege (@Waege70) April 30, 2023
Oregon State linebacker/fullback Jack Colletto
Washington center Corey Luciano
A couple of undrafted free agents planning to sign with the #49ers, per source:
Oregon State LB/FB Jack Colletto and Washington C Corey Luciano.
Colletto an interesting player who had plenty of interest. During his college career, he played QB, LB and FB at various points.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) April 30, 2023
Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison
The #49ers have signed UDFA Texas DB Dâ€™Shawn Jamison pic.twitter.com/QP5JfUR4TV
— ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners) April 30, 2023
@49ers LETS GET IT ROLLING ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆ
— SHARKâµðŸ¦ˆ (@D_JAMISON5) April 30, 2023
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn
The #49ers have signed UDFA Marshall RB Khalan Laborn pic.twitter.com/nTHG0u7ekG
— ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners) April 30, 2023
Shanahan also told reporters that the 49ers likely will sign an undrafted quarterback in order to have four signal-callers in training camp.
