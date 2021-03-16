49ers suddenly have a WR problem with Kendrick Bourne’s exit

Wide receiver depth was always on the periphery when looking at issues the 49ers might have to solve on their roster this offseason, but Kendrick Bourne’s agreement on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots pushes a once fringe issue into the fore.

Bourne, an undrafted rookie in 2017, had carved out an important role as the No. 3 receiver in a receiving corps that featured playmakers like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. While Bourne isn’t the explosive athlete Aiyuk and Samuel are, he’s a reliable pass catcher who routinely moved the chains and got in the end zone. Of his 137 receptions, 100 of them went for either a first down or a touchdown.

He’s not necessarily irreplaceable, but he’s also not a player who’s role can be filled by just any receiver off the street. San Francisco is going to have to invest resources in finding a player to earn the targets left behind by Bourne. Finding someone who gets open, catches the ball, and has the awareness to find the sticks and get past them on third downs isn’t going to be easy.

San Francisco’s list of viable candidates on the roster is slim. Richie James has yet to carve out any kind of significant offensive role in three seasons — although he’d be one of the leading internal candidates. River Cracraft probably isn’t the answer. Neither is Travis Benjamin. Jalen Hurd’s health is a sizable question mark and 2020 seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings didn’t play a regular season snap last year.

Whether it’s free agency, where some quality players could be willing to take short-term deals if their market doesn’t develop, or the draft, the 49ers have to figure out their now gaping hole at wide receiver. Depth was always going to be somewhat of an issue going into the offseason, but Bourne’s exit makes it something San Francisco has to address with legitimate resources if they’re going to build another strong receiving corps in 2021.