49ers stretch lead over Eagles to 14-6 before halftime

The first quarter of Sunday's game in Philadelphia belonged to the Eagles, but the second quarter was all 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk caught a touchdown on the 11th play of a drive to put the 49ers up 7-6 with 7:10 left to play in the half and the 49ers went on another long scoring drive after forcing the second Eagles punt of the half. Christian McCaffrey scored from two yards out to cap a 10-play, 90-yard drive and give the 49ers a 14-6 lead at the half.

Those drives were a stark change from the first two 49ers possessions. They ran six plays and punted twice as the Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a pair of Jake Elliott field goals. Given the way things were going at the time, it looked like a good start for the home team but the rest of the half made it clear that failing to score touchdowns on drives in the red zone would prove to be costly.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is 9-of-15 for 118 yards, tight end George Kittle has three catches for 60 yards, Aiyuk has four catches, and McCaffrey has 32 yards on seven carries. Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each have four catches, but the Eagles have been sluggish on the ground and that's helped keep their offense from staying productive.

The Eagles have won their last four games despite trailing at the half, so there's plenty still to play out between two of the NFC's top teams.