49ers sign veteran DT Stallworth to practice squad, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard at defensive tackle in recent weeks, and they added some depth on Thursday.

The 49ers signed veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to their practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced on social media.

Stallworth, 28, has appeared in 58 NFL games with two starts over six seasons. The Tennessee Titans released Stallworth off injured reserve last month. He went on injured reserve after playing six snaps in the Titans' Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stallworth also spent time with Houston and Carolina this offseason.

The 49ers on Wednesday placed second-year defensive tackle Kalia Davis on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. Davis is required to miss at least four games, but could be available for the 49ers in the postseason.

The 49ers played their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals without starting defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the club would not know whether Armstead (foot and knee) or Kinlaw (hamstring) will be available for the Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens until later in the week.

Stallworth has appeared in NFL regular-season games with five different teams in his career. He spent two seasons apiece with New Orleans and Indianapolis before moving on to Houston, Kansas City and Tennessee.

He has 52 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast