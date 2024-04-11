49ers sign veteran CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have added veteran presence to their secondary for the 2024 NFL season.

San Francisco signed veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Back in 2019, Ya-Sin was matched up with Deebo Samuel at the Senior Bowl, where the 49ers got a good look at him facing off against their then-future star wideout.

Five years later, Samuel and Ya-Sin are on the same team.

#49ers Newest CB Rock Ya-Sin went head to head at The Senior Bowl With Deebo Samuel and are now teammates 😤



Ya-Sin, a five-year pro, originally was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, where he played for the first three seasons of his career. He also played for the Las Vegas Raiders and, most recently, spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 66 career games (40 starts), Ya-Sin registered 193 tackles, 29 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Last season with Baltimore, the 27-year-old appeared in 14 regular-season games (one start) and one playoff contest, compiling 12 tackles and two passes defensed.

Last month, the 49ers signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom to a one-year deal. The two vets now will join a CB room consisting of Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. They also signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas to a one-year deal.

The 49ers have been fairly busy this offseason, and things will start to heat up with this month's 2024 NFL Draft right around the corner.