49ers sign Lions restricted free agent Brock Wright to offer sheet

In what has become fairly glaring proof of wink-nod collusion, NFL teams rarely sign restricted free agents from other teams to offer sheets. Basically, they're as rare as a sighting of a Sasquatch, the Loch Ness monster, or the abominable snowman.

One has happened today. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers have signed Lions tight end Brock Wright to an offer sheet.

Terms of the offer aren't yet known. The Lions have five days to match. If they don't, they get no compensation from the 49ers.

Wright was undrafted in 2021. By making him a one-year, $2.985 million tender offer, the Lions secured the right to match any offer sheet Wright signs. If the Lions match, Wright will be under contract for the terms offered.

Wright appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, with four starts. He caught 13 passes on 14 targets, for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Whether it's due to collusion or professional courtesy, teams generally stay away from signing other teams' restricted free agents. Some teams don't do it because they simply don't want to negotiate someone else's contract, if/when the offer is matched.