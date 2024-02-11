49ers set merchandise sales record since end of regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In what already has been a very lucrative season for NFL merchandise sales, the 49ers have taken things to another level in recent weeks.

Per sports business reporter Joe Pompliano, the 49ers have sold a whopping 100,000 jerseys in the past two weeks since their thrilling NFC Championship Game victory over the Detroit Lions. The buying frenzy has added up to over $25 million in total merchandise sales over the period, which is an NFL record.

The San Francisco 49ers have done $25 million in merchandise sales over the last two weeks, including 100,000 jerseys sold since the end of the regular season — an NFL record. That's wild. pic.twitter.com/bexHeooPRz — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 9, 2024

With the likes of NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers court more than enough star power to drive jersey sales.

Given the popularity of the 49ers and the fact that the team is the lone NFL squad in one of the most-densely populated regions of the country, the number is not totally surprising, but still quite the accomplishment.

It also is a testament to the devoted fanbase, affectionately known as the Faithful, who are hoping that San Francisco can overcome their recent setbacks in the championship game and win a sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast