49ers-Seahawks inactives: Geno out for NFC West clash; Lock to start at QB

The Seahawks ruled Geno Smith out of Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium with a groin injury that he suffered earlier in the week, meaning backup Drew Lock will be Seattle’s starting quarterback against San Francisco’s stout defense.

Lock, 27, hasn’t made an NFL start since 2021, when he was with the Denver Broncos, who picked him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played in two games for the Seahawks this season, completing 4 of 12 passes for 66 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

The Seahawks also elevated quarterback Sean Mannion, who just rejoined the team this past week, from their practice squad to their main roster Saturday in light of Smith's injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Smith has what’s considered to be a two-week groin injury and, while he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, his status for Sunday’s game would be a true game-time decision.

Smith completed 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns with one interception in Seattle’s 31-13 home loss to San Francisco on Thanksgiving. He also was sacked six times for a total loss of 48 yards.

The 49ers will be without some key players against the Seahawks. Defensive end Arik Armstead (foot, knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and wideout/returner Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) were ruled out Friday, and guard Spencer Buford (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring) all were made inactive Sunday after being listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Sunday’s game is crucial for both sides, as the Seahawks (6-6) could fall further back in the NFC playoff race with a loss, while the 49ers (9-3) could clinch a postseason spot with a win over their West rivals and some help from others. A win also would keep San Francisco, currently one game behind 10-3 Philadelphia but owner of the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of last week’s 42-19 win over the Eagles, in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye.

Inactives

49ers

QB Brandon Allen

DL Robert Beal Jr.

TE Ross Dwelley

DL Arik Armstead

OL Spencer Burford

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Seahawks

