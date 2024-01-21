49ers rule out Deebo Samuel with shoulder injury

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will not return tonight.

The team has ruled him out with a left shoulder injury.

Samuel was injured with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter, taking a direct hit from cornerback Jaire Alexander on his shoulder. He left for the training room before returning to the sideline. But he did not return to the game.

Fox showed video of Samuel leaving the locker room at halftime to undergo tests on his shoulder. He returned to the sideline in the second half wearing street clothes.

Samuel made two catches for 24 yards.