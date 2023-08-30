49ers roster moves: 2 DL re-signed after DE Robert Beal, WR Danny Gray placed on IR

The 49ers on Wednesday made a couple of expected roster moves official. They placed wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie defensive end Robert Beal on injured reserve, and filled their vacant roster spots with defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Kerry Hyder.

Bryant and Hyder were both given their outright releases at final roster cuts so they weren’t subject to waivers. The expectation upon their release was that they’d re-join the team on the 53-man roster.

Both DLs provide depth at their respective positions with Bryant adding some much-needed help on the edge while Hyder gives the team a versatile role player who fits on the interior and on the edge.

For Beal and Gray, both are eligible to return this season since they made the initial 53-man roster before going on IR. Beal is working through a hamstring injury, but he could conceivably return to give the team more pass rush depth at some point. Gray has a shoulder injury – and his return would give the receiving corps a much-needed speed threat.

Players on IR have to be there a minimum of four weeks before the club can designate them to return.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire