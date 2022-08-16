49ers release DL Robert Nkemdiche at cut deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Nkemdiche
    Robert Nkemdiche
    American football defensive lineman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arik Armstead
    Arik Armstead
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hassan Ridgeway
    Hassan Ridgeway
    American-football player (1994-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmie Ward
    Jimmie Ward
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The 49ers on Tuesday announced their final piece of the first set of roster cuts. They released veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche right at Tuesday’s 1:00pm Pacific Time deadline.

Teams were required to get their rosters from 90 to 85 players in the first series of cuts. The next round is Aug. 23 at the same time and will get the roster to 80.

Nkemdiche, a former 1st-round pick of the Cardinals, joined the 49ers during training camp after injuries knocked out DL Arik Armstead, Hassan Ridgeway and Maurice Hurst. Hurst is out for the year, but Armstead and Ridgeway appear to be on track to return soon which eliminated the club’s need for an additional defensive lineman.

Nkemdiche joined CB Darqueze Dennard, WR KeeSean Johnson, FB Josh Hokit and DL Tomasi Laulile as the five players let go by San Francisco. The other four were announced Monday.

Related

49ers FS Jimmie Ward Week 1 status in doubt after hamstring injury

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Packers' Aaron Rodgers has Nicholas Cage head in his locker

    Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a Nicholas Cage head in his locker.

  • Broncos cut 5 players to get down to 85-man roster

    The Broncos have parted ways with five players, including former fifth-round pick Jamar Johnson.

  • HoopsHype names Gus Williams as greatest free agent signing in Thunder/Sonics history

    The greatest FA signing in Thunder history comes from the Seattle days of the franchise.

  • 'You shouldn’t expect anything different': With three throws, Joe Burrow showed he's back

    In his first practice of training camp, Joe Burrow looked better than ever. With three throws, he announced he was back.

  • As WNBA enters 'tipping point,' key questions remain on how to approach expansion

    As TV ratings and exposure increase, the WNBA is ready for significant growth. But expansion is more complicated than simply adding more teams.

  • DOJ says releasing affidavit would harm investigation; FBI bolsters security: Updates

    The Department of Justice said releasing the affidavit supporting the FBI search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago would harm the investigation.

  • Betting: MLB Stock Up/Stock Down - August 16

    Minty Bets and Ariel Epstein break down which MLB teams are trending up and which are trending down this week.

  • Jason Verrett playing 49ers-Bears Week 1 matchup would surprise Kyle Shanahan

    Kyle Shanahan has his sights set a little lower than Jason Verrett being back on the field for the season opener.

  • Texans OC Pep Hamilton credits GM Nick Caserio for drafting RB Dameon Pierce

    Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton gives credit to general manager Nick Caserio for the selection of running back Dameon Pierce.

  • Iran: Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

    STORY: Iran's government on Monday said that the vicious knife attack that landed novelist Salman Rushdie in the hospital was the fault of the author, and his supporters, not the Islamic Republic.In Iran's first official Statement since the attack, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said freedom of speech did not justify Rushdie's insults against religion.“We don’t see any other parties who should be blamed or condemned, other than his own person and his supporters. [FLASH] Freedom of expression of ideas and such similar slogans, cannot justify insults against religious beliefs and fundamental of Islam."Writers and politicians around the world have condemned the attack.The seventy-five-year-old Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly on stage last week at an event in Chautauqua, in upstate New York.Rushdie rose to fame with the 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslim religious authorities deemed blasphemous and prompted Iran's Supreme Leader to issue a fatwa, or edict, calling on Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book's publication.Living with a bounty on his head, the Indian-born Rushdie became a symbol of artistic freedom in the face of state repression and religious censorship."A man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen.”New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday traveled to Chautauqua and condemned the attack.“Mr. Rushdie spent more than a decade of his life in hiding and finally said, ‘No more. I'm coming out. I'm coming out of the shadows. I will not be bound by fear or a threat.’ And to those of us who go about our daily lives, if that's not an inspiration, I don't know what is."Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on the importance of the United States as a haven for targeted artists, when police say a 24-year-old man rushed the stage and stabbed him.The author was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. His agent told Reuters that Rushdie had sustained severe injuries, including nerve damage to his arm and wounds to his liver, and was likely to lose an eye.The suspect, Hadi Matar of New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault on Saturday."We don't have any information about the individual who carried out this action other than what's been reported in the U.S. media."Iran on Monday denied any association with the alleged attacker.In 1998, the Iranian government said the fatwa on Rushdie was over.But just three years ago, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted that the edict was “irrevocable.”U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Iranian state institutions had incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media had gloated about the attempt on his life.

  • Jayson Tatum among NBA stars to attend Draymond Green's wedding

    Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was in attendance for Warriors forward Draymond Green's wedding along with several other NBA stars.

  • Vikings reduce their roster to 85 players

    The Vikings have made some moves to get their roster down to 85 players. Minnesota has released cornerback Tye Smith and waived fullback Jake Bargas, outside linebacker Andre Mintze, defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson, and receiver Thomas Hennigan. Both Stevenson and Hennigan were waived with injury designations. Smith has the most experience of the group. He [more]

  • Ravens release RB, CB to trim roster to 87 players

    The Ravens made two roster cuts to trim their team to 87 players

  • Bucs get another positive step in Chris Godwin’s road to return

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin hit another milestone Tuesday in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury

  • Airport Officer Fired For Allegedly Striking Drunk, Violent Passenger

    An airport officer is fired after an altercation with a drunk and violent passenger.

  • Tennessee Titans waive five players in first round of cuts

    The Titans announced their first round of cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat

    Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.

  • NASCAR Playoffs 101: What happens if there are 16 - or more - winners in the regular season?

    Editor‘s note: This year’s playoff field will be spotlighted in USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airing this fall. The first episode is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here. — Twenty-four down. Two to go. In what is likely the most unpredictable regular season in the history […]

  • A massive brawl broke out in the Patriots-Panthers joint practice. Here's what happened

    Two fights and one giant brawl marred the first day of joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Here's how it started.

  • Why 49ers' Trey Lance could be top-10 fantasy football QB for Matthew Berry

    Matthew Berry is high on Trey Lance as a potential top-10 quarterback in fantasy football this season.